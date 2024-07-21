Here are the complete results from the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix, where F1 has gained a new race winner!

McLaren has claimed a 1-2 in tense circumstances at the Hungarian Grand Prix, with Lando Norris benefitting from an undercut pit strategy to take the lead from Oscar Piastri – with the British driver leaving it late to obey a team instruction to give the position back.

McLaren claims emphatic 1-2 in tense battle

With race engineer Will Joseph pleading with Norris to hand back the lead to Piastri after the British driver benefitted from being given the undercut at the second stops, Norris left it until three laps to go until he slowed going down the main straight to give the win back to the Australian.

Piastri duly crossed the line to claim his first Grand Prix win to go alongside his Sprint race victory in Qatar last year, with Norris coming home second after leaving McLaren uncertain whether or not he would obey the instruction.

In third place, Lewis Hamilton weathered a stern challenge from Max Verstappen as the pair made contact at Turn 1 – the seven-time F1 World Champion surviving the contact to hold onto the place and go on to round out the podium.

With Verstappen undone by a tricky strategy, the Dutch driver fumed over team radio for most of the race after being forced to give up a position to Norris after overtaking him off track at the first corner. Undercut by others to fall down to fifth, he overtook Charles Leclerc and latched onto Hamilton – only for the resulting contact to send him back down to fifth and under investigation for the incident.

Carlos Sainz came home sixth for Ferrari, ahead of a good recovery drive from Sergio Perez as the Mexican had started from 16th on the grid. George Russell was eighth for Mercedes, Yuki Tsunoda ninth for VCARB, and Lance Stroll claimed the final point as the Aston Martin driver took the chequered flag in 10th.

2024 Hungarian Grand Prix F1 results:

1. Oscar Piastri McLaren 70 Laps 2. Lando Norris McLaren +2.141 3. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +14.880 4. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +19.686 5. Max Verstappen Red Bull +21.349 6. Carlos Sainz Ferrari +23.073 7. Sergio Perez Red Bull +39.792 8. George Russell Mercedes +42.368 9. Yuki Tsunoda VCARB +77.259 10. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +77.976 11. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +82.460

12. Daniel Ricciardo VCARB +1 Lap

13. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1 Lap

14. Alex Albon Williams +1 Lap

15. Kevin Magnussen Haas +1 Lap

16. Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1 Lap 17. Logan Sargeant Williams +1 Lap

18. Esteban Ocon Alpine +1 Lap 19. Zhou Guanyu Sauber +1 Lap 20. Pierre Gasly Alpine DNF

2024 F1 Drivers’ Championship – Hungarian Grand Prix

1 Max Verstappen NED Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 265 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mercedes 189 3 Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 162 4 Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 154 5 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mercedes 149 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 125 7 Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 124 8 George Russell GBR Mercedes 116 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 45 10 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 24 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER Haas Ferrari 22 12 Yuki Tsunoda JPN RB Honda RBPT 22 13 Daniel Ricciardo AUS RB Honda RBPT 11 14 Oliver Bearman GBR Ferrari 6 15 Pierre Gasly FRA Alpine Renault 6 16 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas Ferrari 5 17 Alexander Albon THA Williams Mercedes 4 18 Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine Renault 3 19 Zhou Guanyu CHN Kick Sauber Ferrari 0 20 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Mercedes 0 21 Valtteri Bottas FIN Kick Sauber Ferrari 0

2024 F1 Constructors’ Championship – Hungarian Grand Prix