2024 Italian Grand Prix – F1 results and latest standings after the race

Ferrari unleashed a strategy masterclass to ensure a huge home victory on home soil courtesy of Charles Leclerc.

It looked as though Oscar Piastri and McLaren had it in the bag, but Ferrari and Leclerc made the one-stop work, as Leclerc took the chequered flag at Monza and sent the tifosi into raptures. Piastri and McLaren team-mate Lando Norris completed the podium.

Ferrari and Charles Leclerc deliver Italian GP triumph

Red Bull went with the alternate strategy, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez starting on hard tyres in P7 and P8 respectively while the top six, heading by polesitter Norris, went with mediums.

Norris, it seemed, had banished the talk of start demons, but by the della Roggia chicane, team-mate Piastri forced his way into the lead, with Leclerc helping himself at the first Lesmo to dump Norris to P3.

By Lap 14, Norris had closed back within DRS range of Leclerc, but pitted on the following lap for hard tyres, clipping the bollard on entry to the pit lane for good measure.

Leclerc was in for hard tyres on Lap 16, with Norris and McLaren successfully pulling off the undercut and clearing Leclerc. Piastri pitted from the lead on the next lap for the hard rubber and retained that crucial track position over Norris and Leclerc, who was far from pleased about being undercut.

Red Bull committed to a two-stop with Verstappen by pitting him on Lap 23 for another set of hards, but a six-second stop did him no favours. It was a more respectable 2.8 seconds for Perez to take on another set of hards, with Verstappen narrowly staying ahead of his team-mate.

Norris made his second stop on Lap 33 – shortly after an off at the della Roggia chicane – for hard tyres. Lap 39 and Piastri boxed for his new set of hards, though a slow stop had brought Norris back into play.

However, Ferrari had the last laugh, springing a strategy surprise with the one-stop, which sealed the win for Leclerc on home soil for Ferrari, sending the tifosi wild.

2024 Italian GP timings

1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari

2 Oscar Piastri McLaren +2.664

3 Lando Norris McLaren +6.153

4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +15.621

5 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +22.820

6 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +37.932

7 George Russell Mercedes +39.715

8 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +54.148

9 Alexander Albon Williams +67.456

10 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team +68.302

11 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +68.495

12 Franco Colapinto Williams +81.308

13 Daniel Ricciardo RB +93.452

14 Esteban Ocon Alpine +1L

15 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1L

16 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber +1L

17 Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team +1L

18 Guanyu Zhou Kick Sauber +1L

19 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1L

DNF Yuki Tsunoda RB

