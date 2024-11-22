Lewis Hamilton topped the timings in the second free practice session, just as he did in FP1, at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

With temperatures resembling closer to what is expected for quali, FP2 was to be a crucial session for the teams ahead of the rest of the weekend.

It was a nightmare session for Alex Albon who was heavily delayed in getting out after Williams discovered a fuel system issue but even when he did get out on track, it did not last long as he pulled off to the side and caused a red flag.

2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix – Free Practice 2 F1 results

1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:33.825

2 Lando Norris McLaren +0.011

3 George Russell Mercedes +0.190

4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.280

5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.488

6 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.826

7 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team +0.861

8 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.973

9 Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team +0.993

10 Yuki Tsunoda RB +1.172

11 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber +1.195

12 Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.396

13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.426

14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.615

15 Liam Lawson RB +1.846

16 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber +1.940

17 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +2.009

18 Franco Colapinto Williams +2.043

19 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +2.230

20 Alexander Albon Williams +5.804