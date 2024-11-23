2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix – Free Practice 3 F1 results

Free Practice 3 for the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix kicked off with slightly warmer conditions compared to Thursday’s sessions — and Red Bull Racing’s woes continued.

The cool conditions once again saw Mercedes top the charts, with Red Bull finding it hard to get up to speed.

After a challenging Thursday where it became clear that Red Bull Racing had arrived with the wrong wing, Sergio Perez was the first driver to set a lap time, lamenting being “miles off” once again. Max Verstappen’s first laps, too, were marred by a lockup. Soon after, he raised concerns that he’d crash.

Most teams were slow to leave the pits, taking their time to set laps. Red Bull came first, followed by Lando Norris and Yuki Tsunoda.

Haas took a turn at the top of the board before the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton took charge, proving once again that the Brackley-based team has found something special in cool temperatures.

In the closing minutes of the session, though, Verstappen seemed to find his speed, stating that the car felt “miles better” after tweaks in the pit lane.

Lance Stroll brought out a red flag with six minutes remaining in the session, bringing his Aston Martin to a stop on the side of the track. The session came to an end shortly after, with teams taking on practice starts instead of rounding out the remainder of the session.

Third practice (FP3) results: Las Vegas GP

1. George Russell, Mercedes – 1:33.570

2. Oscar Piastri, McLaren – 1:33.785

3. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari – 1:33.918

4. Lando Norris, McLaren – 1:34.008

5. Max Verstappen, Red Bull – 1:34.137

6. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes – 1:34.341

7. Alex Albon, Williams – 1:34.407

8. Franco Colapinto, Williams – 1:34.723

9. Kevin Magnussen, Haas – 1:34.883

10. Pierre Gasly, Alpine – 1:34.905

11. Nico Hulkenberg, Haas – 1:34.908

12. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari – 1:34.941

13. Sergio Perez, Red Bull – 1:35.061

14. Esteban Ocon, Alpine – 1:35.460

15. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin – 1:35.938

16. Yuki Tsunoda, VCARB – 1:36.215

17. Valtteri Bottas, Sauber – 1:36.412

18. Liam Lawson, VCARB – 1:36.544

19. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin – 1:36.940

20. Zhou Guanyu, Sauber – 1:36.988

