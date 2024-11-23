Here are the complete qualifying results from the Las Vegas Strip Circuit in Nevada, where a thrilling qualifying session played out.

Q2 Results:

It was a Mercedes on top again in Q2, with Hamilton putting in a strong lap at the chequered flag to set a 1:32.567.

With Hamilton quickest ahead of Sainz and Russell, the session was marred by a big accident for Franco Colapinto.

The Argentinean turned in slightly too early for Turn 16 and tapped the inside wall, slamming hard into the wall on the outside as a result.

Skating down the track, the Williams was torn apart in what will be another huge rebuild job for the Grove-based squad, while the Argentinean climbed clear in obvious frustration.

With Colapinto out in 14th, the other Q2 eliminations were Alpine’s Esteban Ocon in 11th, and Haas’ Kevin Magnussen in 12th.

Zhou Guanyu was 13th for Sauber, with Liam Lawson in 15th for VCARB.

1. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:32.567

2. Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.144

3. George Russell Mercedes +0.212 4. Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.312

5. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.449 6. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.457 7. Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.518 8. Yuki Tsunoda VCARB +0.522

9. Lando Norris McLaren +0.532 10. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.547

11. Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.654

12. Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.730 13. Zhou Guanyu Sauber +0.999 14. Franco Colapinto Williams +1.182 15. Liam Lawson VCARB +1.690

Q1 Results:

Verstappen underlined Red Bull’s improvements from practice by setting the quickest time as Q1 entered its closing stages, with the Dutch driver only undone by the final runs of Russell and Hamilton.

With the Mercedes leading 1-2, Verstappen slotted into third ahead of Leclerc and Piastri, but there was less good news for the other side of the Red Bull garage.

Perez’s final lap only scraped him into Q2, with late improvements from Colapinto and Tsunoda pushing the Mexican back down into the elimination zone in 16th.

Joining Perez on the sidelines were the two Aston Martins – Alonso down in 17th and Stroll in 20th, with the Canadian only getting a single run right at the end following an ERS issue that meant his car was in pieces for most of the session.

Alex Albon was 18th for Williams, with Valtteri Bottas 19th for Sauber.

1. George Russell Mercedes 1:33.186

2. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.039

3. Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.113

4. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.260

5. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.264

6. Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.298

7. Lando Norris McLaren +0.406 8. Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.505

9. Franco Colapinto Williams +0.560 10. Yuki Tsunoda VCARB +0.603 11. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.734

12. Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.782

13. Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.805

14. Zhou Guanyu Sauber +0.893

15. Liam Lawson VCARB +0.901

16. Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.969

17. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.072

18. Alex Albon Williams +1.239

19. Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1.244

20. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.298

