2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix – F1 results and latest standings after the race

Here are the complete results from a thrilling race at the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix, which was won by…

Mercedes‘ George Russell won the Las Vegas Grand Prix, having led the race from his pole position, with teammate Lewis Hamilton coming home second.

George Russell clinches Las Vegas Grand Prix

Having taken an emphatic pole position in qualifying, Russell proved the dominant force of the Las Vegas Grand Prix as the British driver led throughout.

Russell held his lead off the line at the start and spent the first half of the race scarpering up the road while an enthralling battle emerged behind.

With Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Alpine’s Pierre Gasly squabbling into Turn 1, Charles Leclerc took the opportunity to move up into second ahead of Sainz, while Max Verstappen moved up past the Alpine in the early stages to solidify his push for clinching the Drivers’ Championship.

Tyre wear proved far worse than expected, with Leclerc losing out to Sainz and Verstappen before the first stops, with McLaren’s Lando Norris and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton also managing to join in the fight.

Hamilton proved to be the big mover in the Grand Prix. Having had a troubled Q3, the seven-time F1 World Champion just kept moving forward throughout, picking off former title rival Verstappen and getting ahead of the Ferraris through the pitstop sequence.

After the second stops, Russell enjoyed a 10-second advantage over Hamilton – a gap that reduced steadily lap after lap as Hamilton threw everything in his power to catch his teammate, but Russell ultimately held on to take the win and clinch a Mercedes 1-2.

Taking the final spot on the podium was Sainz, who came out on top of a battle with Leclerc and Verstappen as the Spaniard was fortuitous to escape a penalty for diving out of the pitlane entry as he appeared to be coming into the pits for his second stop – Ferrari calling off the stop as the Italian squad weren’t yet ready for the stop.

Leclerc eased past Verstappen with three laps to go, with the Dutch driver picking his battles wisely to monitor the gap behind to Norris – Verstappen’s fifth place proving enough for him to clinch his fourth consecutive world title.

McLaren had a largely anonymous afternoon, with Norris coming home in sixth ahead of Piastri as the Australian picked up a five-second time penalty for starting the race from slightly outside his grid box.

Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg finished in eighth to mark another points finish for the American squad in their bid to clinch sixth in the Constructors’ Championship, crucially finishing ahead of VCARB’s Yuki Tsunoda.

The final points place went to Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.

The only retirements were for Williams’ Alex Albon and Alpine’s Pierre Gasly – Albon retiring from 10th with an apparent power unit issue, with a similar issue afflicting Gasly’s race as his Renault power unit went up in smoke.

FULL REPORT Las Vegas GP: Verstappen makes his mark with fourth title, Mercedes 1-2 in Sin City

2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix – Race Result

1. George Russell Mercedes 50 Laps 2. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +7.313 3. Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +11.906 4. Carlos Sainz Ferrari +14.283 5. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +16.582 6. Lando Norris McLaren +43.385 7. Oscar Piastri McLaren +51.365 8. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +59.808 9. Yuki Tsunoda VCARB +62.808 10. Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +63.114 11. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +69.195 12. Kevin Magnussen Haas +69.803 13. Zhou Guanyu Sauber +74.085 14. Franco Colapinto Williams +75.172 15. Lance Stroll Aston Martin 84.102 16. Liam Lawson VCARB +91.005 17. Esteban Ocon Alpine +1 Lap 18. Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1 Lap 19. Alex Albon Williams DNF 20. Pierre Gasly Alpine DNF

2024 F1 Drivers’ Championship – Las Vegas Grand Prix

1 Max Verstappen NED Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 403 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mercedes 340 3 Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 319 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mercedes 268 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 259 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes 217 7 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 208 8 Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 152 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 62 10 Nico Hulkenberg GER Haas Ferrari 35 11 Yuki Tsunoda JPN RB Honda RBPT 30 12 Pierre Gasly FRA Alpine Renault 26 13 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 24 14 Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine Renault 23 15 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas Ferrari 14 16 Alexander Albon THA Williams Mercedes 12 17 Daniel Ricciardo AUS RB Honda RBPT 12 18 Oliver Bearman GBR Haas Ferrari 7 19 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Mercedes 5 20 Liam Lawson NZL RB Honda RBPT 4 21 Zhou Guanyu CHN Kick Sauber Ferrari 0 22 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Mercedes 0 23 Valtteri Bottas FIN Kick Sauber Ferrari 0

Read Next: Follow PlanetF1.com’s WhatsApp and Facebook channels for all the F1 breaking news!