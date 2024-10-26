2024 Mexican Grand Prix – Free Practice 3 F1 results (Mexico City)

Oscar Piastri headed a McLaren one-two in the final practice session ahead of qualifying for the Mexican Grand Prix.

Lando Norris was only 0.059s down on his team-mate with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz completing the top three. Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Yuki Tsunoda, George Russell, Kevin Magnussen and Liam Lawson also featured in the top 10.

The first-half of the session passed with little drama, minus a spin for VCARB’s Liam Lawson in the stadium section.

Ferrari meanwhile were sitting pretty out front, Charles Leclerc P1 and two-tenths up on Carlos Sainz, as the second-half of the session arrived. Norris was P3.

Sainz soon put himself top on a 1:17.447 as Leclerc returned to the track looking to respond, though that was after his Ferrari colleague took a nasty fall, which he was thankfully unhurt by, as he moved into position to guide Leclerc into the pit-lane.

The final mass qualifying simulation on the soft tyre began, producing not a Ferrari, but rather a McLaren one-two, Piastri atop the timings with a 1:16.492, putting him six hundredths up on team-mate Norris.

That is the way it stayed to the chequered flag as Sainz completed the top three.

FP3 results

1 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:16.492

2 Lando Norris McLaren +0.059

3 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.340

4 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.511

5 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.568

6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.740

7 Yuki Tsunoda RB +0.810

8 George Russell Mercedes +0.849

9 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team +0.982

10 Liam Lawson RB +1.002

11 Alexander Albon Williams +1.019

12 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber +1.147

13 Franco Colapinto Williams+1.220

14 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +1.295

15 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.306

16 Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team +1.327

17 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.408

18 Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.832

19 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber +1.936

20 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.962