2024 Mexican Grand Prix – F1 results and latest standings after the race

Here are the complete F1 results and latest F1 2024 World Championship standings following the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City.

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz claimed his fourth career victory in the Mexican Grand Prix, converting pole position into the win at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

F1 results and standings: 2024 Mexican Grand Prix

Sainz was joined on the podium by McLaren driver Lando Norris, who survived an early skirmish with Red Bull driver and F1 2024 title rival Max Verstappen to secure second place, and Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Lewis Hamilton led George Russell home after a fun battle between the Mercedes team-mates, with Verstappen coming home sixth – his joint-lowest finish of the season – after being hit with a 20-second penalty for his battle with Norris.

Kevin Magnussen finished a fine seventh fro Haas, ahead of Norris’s McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri, who recovered from a poor qualifying result to salvage eighth.

Nico Hulkenberg and Pierre Gasly completed the top 10.

A full report of the Mexican Grand Prix is available at the bottom of this article.

F1 results – 2024 Mexican Grand Prix

1 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:40:55.800

2 Lando Norris McLaren +4.705

3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +34.387

4 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +44.780

5 George Russell Mercedes +48.536

6 Max Verstappen Red Bull +59.558

7 Kevin Magnussen Haas +63.642

8 Oscar Piastri McLaren +64.928

9 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1L

10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1L

11 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1L

12 Franco Colapinto Williams 1L

13 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1L

14 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 1L

15 Zhou Guanyu Sauber 1L

16 Liam Lawson VCARB 1L

17 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1L

18 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin DNF

19 Alexander Albon Williams DNF

20 Yuki Tsunoda VCARB DNF

F1 2024 Drivers’ Championship standings – Mexican Grand Prix

1 Max Verstappen 362

2 Lando Norris 315

3 Charles Leclerc 291

4 Oscar Piastri 251

5 Carlos Sainz 240

6 Lewis Hamilton 189

7 George Russell 177

8 Sergio Perez 150

9 Fernando Alonso 62

10 Nico Hulkenberg 31

11 Lance Stroll 24

12 Yuki Tsunoda 22

13 Kevin Magnussen 14

14 Alexander Albon 12

15 Daniel Ricciardo 12

16 Pierre Gasly 9

17 Oliver Bearman 7

18 Franco Colapinto 5

19 Esteban Ocon 5

20 Liam Lawson 2

21 Zhou Guanyu 0

22 Logan Sargeant 0

23 Valtteri Bottas 0

F1 2024 Constructors’ Championship standings – Mexican Grand Prix

1 McLaren 566

2 Ferrari 537

3 Red Bull 512

4 Mercedes 366

5 Aston Martin 86

6 Haas 46

7 VCARB 36

8 Williams 17

9 Alpine 14

10 Sauber 0

Read next: Mexican GP: Carlos Sainz wins as Max Verstappen hit with huge penalty