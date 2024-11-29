All the results and timings from the first and only practice session under the lights in Qatar.

With the Drivers’ title wrapped up, focus going into Qatar was on the Constructors and it is Ferrari who have got the early advantage.

Results from the only practice session of the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc topped the times ahead of the two McLarens while Carlos Sainz was fourth quickest. World Champion Max Verstappen was down in 11th while Sergio Perez was languishing down in 18th.

2024 Qatar Grand Prix – Free Practice 1 F1 results (Lusail International) in full

1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:21.953

2 Lando Norris McLaren +0.425

3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.472

4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.582

5 Yuki Tsunoda VCARB + 1.092

6 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber +1.111

7 Lance Stroll Aston Martin + 1.146 23

8 George Russell Mercedes + 1.207 25

9 Alex Albon Williams + 1.208 27

10 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes + 1.235 24

11 Max Verstappen Red Bull + 1.260 25

12 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin + 1.274 23

13 Nico Hulkenberg Haas + 1.292 25

14 Liam Lawson VCARB + 1.609 27

15 Pierre Gasly Alpine + 1.667 27

16 Kevin Magnussen Haas + 1.776 25

17 Guanyu Zhou Kick Sauber + 2.035 25

18 Sergio Perez Red Bull + 2.086 25

19 Franco Colapinto Williams + 2.247 28

20 Esteban Ocon Alpine + 2.327