2024 Qatar Grand Prix – Qualifying F1 results (Lusail International)

Here are the complete F1 results from the qualifying session at the Qatar Grand Prix, the 23rd round of the F1 2024 season at the Lusail International Circuit.

Qualifying is underway at the Qatar Grand Prix. This article will be updated throughout the session as the F1 results come in from Q1, Q2 and Q3.

F1 results from qualifying at the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix

The Qatar Grand Prix will be held over 57 laps on Sunday, with the race getting underway at 1600 local time.

F1 results – 2024 Qatar Grand Prix qualifying

Qatar Grand Prix 2024: Q1 results

1 George Russell Mercedes 1:21.241

2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.037

3 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.206

4 Lando Norris McLaren +0.337

5 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.338

6 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.367

7 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.396

8 Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.434

9 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.580

10 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.602

11 Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.650

12 Valtteri Bottas Sauber +0.686

13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.770

14 Zhou Guanyu Sauber +0.862

15 Yuki Tsunoda VCARB +1.123

16 Alexander Albon Williams +1.149

17 Liam Lawson VCARB +1.170

18 Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.201

19 Franco Colapinto Williams +1.353

20 Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.473

Qatar Grand Prix 2024: Q2 results

TBC

Qatar Grand Prix 2024: Q3 results

TBC

Read next: SPY SHOT: Franco Colapinto spotted in Flavio Briatore meeting after latest Williams update