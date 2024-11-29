2024 Qatar Grand Prix – Sprint Qualifying F1 results (Lusail International)

Here are the complete F1 results from the sprint qualifying session at the Qatar Grand Prix, the 23rd round of the F1 2024 season at the Lusail International Circuit.

The Qatar Grand Prix marks the last of six sprint events across the F1 2024 season. The sprint race is scheduled to begin at 1700 local time on Saturday.

Qatar Grand Prix 2024: SQ1 results

1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:21.356

2 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.482

3 George Russell Mercedes +0.665

4 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.677

5 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.795

6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.800

7 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.862

8 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.143

9 Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1.150

10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.166

11 Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.204

12 Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.213

13 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.230

14 Liam Lawson VCARB +1.349

15 Alexander Albon Williams +1.349

16 Sergio Perez Red Bull +1.362

17 Yuki Tsunoda VCARB +1.366

18 Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.550

19 Zhou Guanyu Sauber +1.592

20 Franco Colapinto Williams +2.067

Qatar Grand Prix 2024: SQ2 results

TBC

Qatar Grand Prix 2024: SQ3 results

TBC

