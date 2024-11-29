2024 Qatar Grand Prix – Sprint Qualifying F1 results (Lusail International)

Here are the complete F1 results from the sprint qualifying session at the Qatar Grand Prix, the 23rd round of the F1 2024 season at the Lusail International Circuit.

McLaren driver Lando Norris claimed pole position for the Qatar Grand Prix sprint race, with his quickest lap of 1:12.012 just 0.063 seconds faster than George Russell’s Mercedes.

F1 results from sprint qualifying at 2024 Qatar Grand Prix

Russell will start second, one place ahead of Norris’s McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri.

Ferrari, who trail McLaren by 24 points in the Constructors’ Championship entering this weekend, will line up fourth and fifth with Carlos Sainz ahead of Charles Leclerc.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, who sealed a fourth consecutive title at last weekend’s Las Vegas GP, will start sixth ahead of Russell’s Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg and VCARB star Liam Lawson completed the top 10.

Further back, it was more disappointment for Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, who was eliminated at the first stage of sprint qualifying and will start down in 16th place.

The Qatar Grand Prix marks the last of six sprint events across the F1 2024 season. The sprint race is scheduled to begin at 1700 local time on Saturday.

F1 results – 2024 Qatar Grand Prix sprint qualifying

Qatar Grand Prix 2024: SQ1 results

1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:21.356

2 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.482

3 George Russell Mercedes +0.665

4 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.677

5 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.795

6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.800

7 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.862

8 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.143

9 Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1.150

10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.166

11 Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.204

12 Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.213

13 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.230

14 Liam Lawson VCARB +1.349

15 Alexander Albon Williams +1.349

16 Sergio Perez Red Bull +1.362

17 Yuki Tsunoda VCARB +1.366

18 Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.550

19 Zhou Guanyu Sauber +1.592

20 Franco Colapinto Williams +2.067

Qatar Grand Prix 2024: SQ2 results

1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:21.231

2 George Russell Mercedes +0.257

3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.317

4 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.503

5 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.553

6 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.578

7 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.587

8 Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.087

9 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.121

10 Liam Lawson VCARB +1.162

11 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.202

12 Alexander Albon Williams +1.295

13 Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1.307

14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.368

15 Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.507

Qatar Grand Prix 2024: SQ3 results

1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:21.012

2 George Russell Mercedes +0.063

3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.159

4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.269

5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.296

6 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.303

7 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.462

8 Pierre Gasly VCARB +0.966

9 Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.076

10 Liam Lawson VCARB +1.565

