2024 Qatar Grand Prix – Sprint Qualifying F1 results (Lusail International)
Here are the complete F1 results from the sprint qualifying session at the Qatar Grand Prix, the 23rd round of the F1 2024 season at the Lusail International Circuit.
McLaren driver Lando Norris claimed pole position for the Qatar Grand Prix sprint race, with his quickest lap of 1:12.012 just 0.063 seconds faster than George Russell’s Mercedes.
F1 results from sprint qualifying at 2024 Qatar Grand Prix
Russell will start second, one place ahead of Norris’s McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri.
Ferrari, who trail McLaren by 24 points in the Constructors’ Championship entering this weekend, will line up fourth and fifth with Carlos Sainz ahead of Charles Leclerc.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, who sealed a fourth consecutive title at last weekend’s Las Vegas GP, will start sixth ahead of Russell’s Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton.
Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg and VCARB star Liam Lawson completed the top 10.
Further back, it was more disappointment for Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, who was eliminated at the first stage of sprint qualifying and will start down in 16th place.
The Qatar Grand Prix marks the last of six sprint events across the F1 2024 season. The sprint race is scheduled to begin at 1700 local time on Saturday.
F1 results – 2024 Qatar Grand Prix sprint qualifying
Qatar Grand Prix 2024: SQ1 results
1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:21.356
2 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.482
3 George Russell Mercedes +0.665
4 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.677
5 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.795
6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.800
7 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.862
8 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.143
9 Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1.150
10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.166
11 Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.204
12 Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.213
13 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.230
14 Liam Lawson VCARB +1.349
15 Alexander Albon Williams +1.349
16 Sergio Perez Red Bull +1.362
17 Yuki Tsunoda VCARB +1.366
18 Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.550
19 Zhou Guanyu Sauber +1.592
20 Franco Colapinto Williams +2.067
Qatar Grand Prix 2024: SQ2 results
1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:21.231
2 George Russell Mercedes +0.257
3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.317
4 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.503
5 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.553
6 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.578
7 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.587
8 Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.087
9 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.121
10 Liam Lawson VCARB +1.162
11 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.202
12 Alexander Albon Williams +1.295
13 Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1.307
14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.368
15 Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.507
Qatar Grand Prix 2024: SQ3 results
1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:21.012
2 George Russell Mercedes +0.063
3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.159
4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.269
5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.296
6 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.303
7 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.462
8 Pierre Gasly VCARB +0.966
9 Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.076
10 Liam Lawson VCARB +1.565
