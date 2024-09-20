2024 Singapore Grand Prix – Free Practice 2 F1 results (Marina Bay)

The F1 results are in from FP2 at the Singapore Grand Prix, with the second session of the day/night complete at Marina Bay.

The drivers have taken in their first qualifying simulations of the weekend along with some race runs around Singapore, under the floodlights at the sport’s original night race.

Lando Norris tops FP2 under the lights in Singapore

With the first practice session having taken place in the early evening in Singapore, FP2 happened under the floodlights in representative conditions for the drivers before qualifying.

And on their single-lap simulations, it was Lando Norris who topped the session, just half a tenth clear of Charles Leclerc, who in turn was six tenths clear of Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz in third.

Next came four drivers separated by just two hundredths of a second, with Yuki Tsunoda, Oscar Piastri, Daniel Ricciardo and George Russell in the top seven.

Lewis Hamilton was left frustrated down in 11th, while Max Verstappen managed 15th in the standings on Friday.

F1 2024 head-to-head battles going into the Singapore GP

Mercedes driver Russell ended the session by running into the wall at the hairpin of Turn 8 but, luckily for him, he was able to engage reverse gear and complete the rest of his lap, making it back to the pit lane – albeit without a front wing.

It was another intriguing practice session under the lights in Singapore, with McLaren and Ferrari leading the pack once more after doing so in FP1, with Leclerc having topped first practice earlier in the day.

F1 results: 2024 Singapore Grand Prix – FP2 (Marina Bay)

1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:30.727

2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.058

3 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.629

4 Yuki Tsunoda VCARB +0.741

5 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.747

6 Daniel Ricciardo RB +0.751

7 George Russell Mercedes +0.761

8 Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.871

9 Alexander Albon Williams +0.923

10 Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.940

11 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.982

12 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.023

13 Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.066

14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.230

15 Max Verstappen Red Bull +1.294

16 Franco Colapinto Williams +1.330

17 Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.392

18 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.495

19 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber +1.632

20 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber +2.059

