2024 Singapore Grand Prix – Free Practice 3 F1 results (Marina Bay)

Lando Norris bossed the soft tyre runs to comfortably top FP3 in Singapore, as both McLarens featured in the top three.

Norris’ closest challenger was Mercedes’ George Russell almost half a second adrift, with Oscar Piastri making the top three despite falling 0.785s short of McLaren team-mate Norris. It was a case of mixed fortunes at Red Bull with Max Verstappen P4, while Sergio Perez failed to make the top 10.

Lando Norris puts down daunting Singapore GP marker

The early-session running was interrupted by the customary Singapore lizard which decided to roam the track, race control opting to bring out the red flag and look for a local lizard removal specialist.

Instead, a marshal engaged in a drag race with said lizard in a bid to move it on, which did the trick, as the session promptly resumed with just under 50 minutes remaining.

And as the session approached halfway, with the mediums the compound of choice, Red Bull were one and two, Verstappen half a second clear of Perez and reporting that the RB20 was feeling “much better” than on Friday.

But with the mediums remaining the go-to tyre, Ferrari took over out front, Leclerc clocking a 1:31.525 to go just under a tenth clear of Sainz, who had Verstappen in very close company only 0.07s down.

Now it was time for a qualifying simulation on the softs, where Norris shone above the rest, uncorking a 1:29.646 to go almost half a second clear of Russell out front. Norris’ McLaren team-mate Piastri completed the top three.

FP3 times

1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:29.646

2 George Russell Mercedes +0.4793

3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.785

4 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.894

5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.913

6 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +1.161

7 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.218

8 Alexander Albon Williams +1.303

9 Franco Colapinto Williams +1.343

10 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.436

11 Yuki Tsunoda RB +1.468

12 Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team +1.541

13 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team +1.619

14 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.721

15 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +1.794

16 Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.913

17 Daniel Ricciardo RB +1.915

18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.073

19 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber +2.452

20 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber +3.006

