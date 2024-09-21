2024 Singapore Grand Prix – Qualifying F1 results (Marina Bay)

Here are the complete F1 results from the qualifying session at the Singapore Grand Prix, the 18th round of the F1 2024 season at the Marina Bay circuit.

Qualifying is currently taking place at the Singapore Grand Prix. This article will be updated throughout the session to deliver the latest F1 results as they happen from Q1, Q2 and Q3.

F1 results from qualifying at 2024 Singapore Grand Prix

F1 results – 2024 Italian Grand Prix qualifying

Italian Grand Prix 2024: Q1 results

1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:30.002

2 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.155

3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.256

4 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.391

5 Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.622

6 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.668

7 Alexander Albon Williams +0.677

8 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.682

9 Franco Colapinto Williams +0.702

10 Yuki Tsunoda VCARB +0.714

11 Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.722

12 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.784

13 George Russell Mercedes +0.809

14 Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.827

15 Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.956

16 Daniel Ricciardo VCARB +1.083

17 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.092

18 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.310

19 Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1.570

20 Zhou Guanyu Sauber +2.052

Italian Grand Prix 2024: Q2 results (TBC)

Italian Grand Prix 2024: Q3 results (TBC)

