2024 Singapore Grand Prix – Qualifying F1 results (Marina Bay)
Here are the complete F1 results from the qualifying session at the Singapore Grand Prix, the 18th round of the F1 2024 season at the Marina Bay circuit.
Qualifying is currently taking place at the Singapore Grand Prix. This article will be updated throughout the session to deliver the latest F1 results as they happen from Q1, Q2 and Q3.
F1 results from qualifying at 2024 Singapore Grand Prix
F1 results – 2024 Italian Grand Prix qualifying
Italian Grand Prix 2024: Q1 results
1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:30.002
2 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.155
3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.256
4 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.391
5 Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.622
6 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.668
7 Alexander Albon Williams +0.677
8 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.682
9 Franco Colapinto Williams +0.702
10 Yuki Tsunoda VCARB +0.714
11 Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.722
12 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.784
13 George Russell Mercedes +0.809
14 Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.827
15 Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.956
16 Daniel Ricciardo VCARB +1.083
17 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.092
18 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.310
19 Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1.570
20 Zhou Guanyu Sauber +2.052
Italian Grand Prix 2024: Q2 results (TBC)
Italian Grand Prix 2024: Q3 results (TBC)
Read next: Martin Brundle’s ‘relieved when pain is over’ Daniel Ricciardo verdict amid last race threat