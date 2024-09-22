2024 Singapore Grand Prix – F1 results and latest standings after the race

Lando Norris dominated the Singapore Grand Prix, reducing Max Verstappen’s Drivers’ Championship lead further to 52 points.

Oscar Piastri would cross the line P3, making it a double podium for Constructors’ Championship leaders McLaren at the Marina Bay Circuit.

Lando Norris untouchable in Singapore

For all the talk of failing to lead after Lap 1 from his previous five pole positions, there were no such troubles for Norris this time around, who made the ideal getaway to lead the Singapore Grand Prix from title rival Verstappen.

Norris would slowly pull away from Verstappen in the opening stint, both drivers on the medium tyres, McLaren asking for a gap of five seconds to be created. By Lap 15, he had it up to nine seconds.

Williams’ Alex Albon became the first retiree on Lap 17, his FW46 losing power as he trundled back to the pit lane. Norris was now 12 seconds clear of Verstappen.

Hamilton was the first of the top three to pit on Lap 19, which he promptly told Mercedes was too early, as Norris continued to ease away from Verstappen out front, his lead over 20 seconds by Lap 26.

Lap 30 and in came Verstappen, who moved to the hard tyres, as Norris reported potential front wing damage. The race leader had locked up and brushed the barrier down at Turn 14.

With Verstappen spending the out-lap stuck behind Leclerc, Norris came in the following lap, McLaren seeing no need to change the front wing due to a “small issue”, as Verstappen made his way past Leclerc.

Norris continued to build his lead, but had another wake-up call as he clonked the wall at Turn 10, responding by setting a new fastest lap.

And from there Norris eased to victory over title rival Verstappen, while Piastri made it a double McLaren podium after going long and passing both Mercedes.

2024 Singapore Grand Prix results

1 Lando Norris McLaren

2 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +20.945

3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +41.823

4 George Russell Mercedes +61.040

5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +62.430

6 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +85.248

7 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +96.039

8 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1L

9 Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team +1L

10 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +1L

11 Franco Colapinto Williams +1L

12 Yuki Tsunoda RB +1L

13 Esteban Ocon Alpine +1L

14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1L

15 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber +1L

16 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber +1L

17 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1L

18 Daniel Ricciardo RB +1L

DNF Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team

DNF Alex Albon Williams

