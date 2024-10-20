2024 United States Grand Prix – F1 results and latest standings after the race

Here are the complete results from the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas.

Charles Leclerc has led home a Ferrari 1-2 at the United States Grand Prix, with Carlos Sainz finishing second, while Max Verstappen finished third to extend his championship lead over Lando Norris.

Ferrari dominate United States Grand Prix

Starting from fourth place on the grid, Charles Leclerc made a strong start and ended up emerging from the first corner in the lead as Max Verstappen dived up the inside of Lando Norris into Turn 1.

From there, the Ferrari driver simply pulled away throughout the race as no one was able to live with his pace – Carlos Sainz moved up into second place as he undercut Verstappen through the stops.

Having won the Sprint race on Saturday, Verstappen’s Red Bull appeared less competitive over a Grand Prix distance and came under intense pressure from championship rival Lando Norris with 15 laps to go.

Lap after lap, the McLaren – which was on six-lap fresher tyres – attacked the Red Bull, with Verstappen gamely hanging onto the position until Norris got in a position on the outside at Turn 12.

The British driver overtook Verstappen while off the track and didn’t give the position back, resulting in Norris being given a five-second time penalty that resulted in him being demoted to fourth after finishing third on the road.

As a result, Verstappen’s championship leader increases by a further three points over Norris.

Oscar Piastri finished fifth in the second McLaren to add to the team’s Constructor’s tally, while George Russell salvaged sixth in what was a tough weekend for Mercedes – the British driver had started from the pitlane after a parc fermé breach overnight.

Seventh went to Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, with Nico Hulkenberg scoring points for hometown heroes Haas with eighth place. Liam Lawson was ninth for VCARB to score points on his debut race as a ‘permanent’ driver, with Franco Colapinto taking the final points place for Williams.

Lewis Hamilton was the only retirement, with the Mercedes man spinning off on Lap 3.

FULL REPORT: US GP: Ferrari stun resurgent Red Bull amid Norris v Verstappen fireworks

2024 United States Grand Prix

1. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 56 Laps 2. Carlos Sainz Ferrari +8.562 3. Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +19.412 4. Lando Norris McLaren +20.354 5. Oscar Piastri McLaren +21.921 6. George Russell Mercedes +56.295 7. Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +59.072 8. Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team +62.957 9. Liam Lawson VCARB +70.563 10. Franco Colapinto Williams +71.979 11. Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team +79.782 12. Pierre Gasly Alpine +90.558 13. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1 Lap 14. Yuki Tsunoda RB +1 Lap 15. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1 Lap 16. Alexander Albon Williams +1 Lap 17. Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber +1 Lap 18. Esteban Ocon Alpine +1 Lap 19. Guanyu Zhou Kick Sauber +1 Lap 20. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes DNF

2024 Drivers’ Championship – United States Grand Prix

1 Max Verstappen NED Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 354 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mercedes 297 3 Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 275 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mercedes 247 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 215 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 177 7 George Russell GBR Mercedes 167 8 Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 150 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 62 10 Nico Hulkenberg GER Haas Ferrari 29 11 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 24 12 Yuki Tsunoda JPN RB Honda RBPT 22 13 Alexander Albon THA Williams Mercedes 12 14 Daniel Ricciardo AUS RB Honda RBPT 12 15 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas Ferrari 8 16 Pierre Gasly FRA Alpine Renault 8 17 Oliver Bearman GBR Haas Ferrari 7 18 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Mercedes 5 19 Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine Renault 5 20 Liam Lawson NZL RB Honda RBPT 2 21 Zhou Guanyu CHN Kick Sauber Ferrari 0 22 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Mercedes 0 23 Valtteri Bottas FIN Kick Sauber Ferrari 0

2024 Constructors’ Championship – United States Grand Prix

1 McLaren Mercedes 544 2 Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 504 3 Ferrari 496 4 Mercedes 344 5 Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes86 6 Haas Ferrari 38 7 RB Honda RBPT 36 8 Williams Mercedes 17 9 Alpine Renault 13 10 Kick Sauber Ferrari 0

Read Next: F1 schedule: When is the next F1 race and where is it being held?