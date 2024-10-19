All the results as the drivers took to the track for qualifying at the 2024 United States Grand Prix.

After Max Verstappen won from pole in the sprint, it was time for the other drivers to see if they could mount a comeback in Austin.

2024 United States Grand Prix qualifying results in full

1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:32.330

2 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.031

3 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.322

4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.410

5 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.620

6 George Russell Mercedes

7 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.688

8 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.979

9 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team +1.151

10 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing No time set

Out in Q2

11 Yuki Tsunoda RB +0.922

12 Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team +0.960

13 Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.013

14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.175

15 Liam Lawson RB No time set

Out in Q1

16 Alexander Albon Williams +1.005

17Franco Colapinto Williams +1.016

18 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber +1.106

19 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.108

20 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber +1.182