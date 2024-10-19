2024 US Grand Prix – Qualifying F1 results (COTA)
All the results as the drivers took to the track for qualifying at the 2024 United States Grand Prix.
After Max Verstappen won from pole in the sprint, it was time for the other drivers to see if they could mount a comeback in Austin.
2024 United States Grand Prix qualifying results in full
1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:32.330
2 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.031
3 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.322
4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.410
5 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.620
6 George Russell Mercedes
7 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.688
8 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.979
9 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team +1.151
10 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing No time set
Out in Q2
11 Yuki Tsunoda RB +0.922
12 Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team +0.960
13 Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.013
14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.175
15 Liam Lawson RB No time set
Out in Q1
16 Alexander Albon Williams +1.005
17Franco Colapinto Williams +1.016
18 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber +1.106
19 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.108
20 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber +1.182