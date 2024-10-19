2024 US Grand Prix – Sprint race F1 results (COTA)

Here are the complete F1 results from the sprint race at the US Grand Prix, the 19th round of the F1 2024 season at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen maintained his record of winning every sprint race in F1 2024 by converting pole into victory in the Austin mini race.

Verstappen’s latest triumph follows his previous sprint successes in China, Miami and Austria earlier this season, with the reigning World Champion crossing the line 3.882 seconds ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

Sainz had earlier prevailed in a thrilling battle with Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc, passing Lando Norris on the final lap to collect second place.

Norris and Leclerc were forced to settle for third and fourth respectively, with the pair narrowly avoiding contact as they battled for position with just a few corners left.

George Russell qualified an impressive second in sprint qualifying on Friday, but the Mercedes driver faded to a disappointing fifth with complaints over his front-left tyre.

Russell finished ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who came home sixth ahead of the Haas pair of Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg, who completed the points positions in seventh and eighth.

With points only awarded to the top eight in the sprint race, Sergio Perez and Yuki Tsunoda just missed out on scoring in ninth and 10th respectively.

The remaining two sprint races of the F1 2024 season will take place next month in Brazil and Qatar.

F1 results – 2024 US Grand Prix sprint race

1 Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2 Carlos Sainz, Ferrari +3.882

3 Lando Norris, McLaren +6.240

4 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari +6.956

5 George Russell, Mercedes +15.766

6 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes +18.724

7 Kevin Magnussen, Haas +25.161

8 Nico Hulkenberg, Haas +26.588

9 Sergio Perez, Red Bull +29.950

10 Oscar Piastri, McLaren +37.059

11 Yuki Tsunoda, VCARB +38.363

12 Franco Colapinto, Williams +39.460

13 Lance Stroll, Aston Martin +41.236

14 Pierre Gasly, Alpine +41.995

15 Esteban Ocon, Alpine +42.804

16 Liam Lawson, VCARB +44.008

17 Alexander Albon, Williams +44.564

18 Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin +46.807

19 Zhou Guanyu, Sauber +52.842

20 Valtteri Bottas, Sauber +54.476

