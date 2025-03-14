2025 Australian Grand Prix – Free Practice 1 F1 results (Albert Park)

The F1 results are in from first practice at the Australian Grand Prix, the Albert Park circuit back in the season-opening slot for the F1 2025 championship.

Lando Norris set the pace on a sunny but mild day in Melbourne, his 1:17.252 putting him 0.149s seconds up on Carlos Sainz.

Lando Norris quickest in Free Practice 1

Although it was Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, the latter driving a hugely updated RB21, that set the pace on the medium tyres, when the field swapped to the softs, it was Sainz who came to the fore.

The new Williams signing put in a 1:17.401 to sit 0.06s ahead of Leclerc, only for Norris to deny him a first P1 as a Williams driver.

The McLaren driver, second in last year’s championship, came through in the final minute of the session to steal the headlines from his former McLaren team-mate.

Bold predictions and big questions ahead of the Australian GP

👉 No Verstappen podium? Five bold predictions for the Australian Grand Prix

👉 Five big Australian Grand Prix questions we want answers to

Leclerc was third ahead of Oscar Piastri, Max Verstappen and Alex Albon. As for Lewis Hamilton, the Briton was P12 and six-tenths of a second slower than his Ferrari team-mate.

Oliver Bearman sat out the final 15 minutes of the session after crashing heavily at Turn 10 when he ran into the gravel and lost control as he returned to the track.

The driver was okay but his Haas VF-25 suffered significant right-side damage.

Isack Hadjar won the battle of the rookies in ninth place, he was one of three rookies who beat their team-mate. The other two being Jack Doohan, who was three-tenths up on Pierre Gasly, and Gabriel Bortoleto, who was two-tenths faster than Nico Hulkenberg.

Australian GP: Norris quickest in FP1, as Carlos shines and Bearman brings out the reds

Australian Grand Prix – Free Practice 1 F1 results

1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:17.252

2 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.149

3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.209

4 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.418

5 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.444

6 Alexander Albon Williams +0.461

7 George Russell Mercedes +0.464

8 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.484

9 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.595

10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.805

11 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls +0.809

12 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.819

13 Jack Doohan Alpine +0.980

14 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.138

15 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +1.186

16 Liam Lawson Red Bull Racing +1.203

17 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.253

18 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +1.334

19 Esteban Ocon Haas F1 Team +1.887

20 Oliver Bearman Haas F1 Team +2.060

Read next: Red Bull confirm a staggering 17 changes to the RB21