2025 Australian Grand Prix – Free Practice 3 F1 results (Albert Park)

Oscar Piastri has the momentum heading into qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix after the McLaren driver set the pace in Saturday’s final practice.

He beat George Russell and Max Verstappen in a session in which the top three were separated by 0.081s.

Could Formula 1 have an Australian on pole position for his home race?

Bouncing back from Friday’s troubles, Verstappen set the early pace around the Albert Park circuit on Saturday as the track temperature hit a sweltering 41’C.

McLaren were in the mix, though, with Piastri briefly challenging Verstappen for the lead before a fresh set of soft Pirellis late in the session saw him win the battle.

He crossed the line with a 1:15.921 to set the fastest time of the weekend, before George Russell also broke into the 1:15s.

The Mercedes driver, however, was 0.039s slower while Verstappen just missed out with a 1:16.002.

Charles Leclerc, Kimi Antonelli and Carlos Sainz were next in line while neither Oliver Bearman nor Liam Lawson set a lap time.

Bearman beached his Haas on his first flying lap, adding to his misery after his FP1 crash, while a PU issue kept Lawson in the Red Bull.

FP3 times from the Australian GP

1 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:15.921

2 George Russell Mercedes +0.039

3 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.081

4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.267

5 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.285

6 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.331

7 Alexander Albon Williams +0.337

8 Lewis Hamilton Ferrar +0.457

9 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls +0.534

10 Lando Norris McLaren +0.676

11 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +0.786

12 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.811

13 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.900

14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.027

15 Jack Doohan Alpine +1.124

16 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +1.225

17 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.349

18 Esteban Ocon Haas F1 Team +1.452

19 Oliver Bearman Haas F1 Team no time

20 Liam Lawson Red Bull Racing no time

