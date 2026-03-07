2026 Australian Grand Prix – Free Practice 3 F1 results (Albert Park)

George Russell delivered a late lap to stamp his authority on final practice ahead of Sunday’s Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.

A late late saw the Brit surge to the top of the timesheets ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, while Kimi Antonelli suffered a heavy crash.

Russell fastest in final Australian GP practice as Antonelli crashes

The session began with the FIA having reinstated the fourth Straight Mode zone, on the run from Turns 6 to 9, having announced its removal earlier in the day.

Carlos Sainz stopped in pit entry after 10 minutes, and ultimately climbed from the Williams to trigger a red flag that lasted eight minutes.

A power unit issue for Lance Stroll, attributed by Aston Martin to the internal combustion engine, meant he did not take part in the session.

Friday’s practice suggested Mercedes was the team to beat, certainly over a long run, with Ferrari and McLaren nip and tuck for next-best.

A second red flag was thrown when Kimi Antonelli crashed heavily at Turn 2, the back end of his Mercedes stepped out as he slid heavily into the wall.

The Italian climbed free of the car, the circuit littered with debris from what was a sizeable rearward impact.

Under the stoppage, Charles Leclerc was fastest with a 1:19.827s, heading Oscar Piastri and Lewis Hamilton. Antonelli had been fourth best.

The session resumed with four minutes remaining, with less than three on the clock by the time the bulk had exited the lane.

In those final moments, Russell unleashed the potential of his car, delivering a 1:19.053s to leave himself 0.7s clear of Leclerc as the chequered flag waved.

The Monegasque fell to third behind Hamilton, then Leclerc, Piastri, Isack Hadjar, Mac Verstappen, Antonelli, Lando Norris. Completing the top 10 were Gabriel Bortoleto and Oliver Bearman.

All 20 cars that set laps did so within 107 percent, an important marker ahead of qualifying, with the theoretical cut of 1:24.587.

Australian GP Results, Free Practice 3

1. George Russell, Mercedes, 1:19.053

2. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 1:19.669

3. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1:19.827

4. Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 1:20.087

5. Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing, 1:20.137

6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1:20.197

7. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, 1:20.324

8. Lando Norris, McLaren, 1:20.443

9. Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi, 1:20.459

10. Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team, 1:20.778

11. Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, 1:20.838

12. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, 1:20.890

13. Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team, 1:20.983

14. Nico Hulkenberg, Audi, 1:21.067

15. Pierre Gasly, Alpine, 1:21.071

16. Franco Colapinto, Alpine, 1:21.413

17. Alex Albon, Williams, 1:21.664

18. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, 1:22.720

19. Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac, 1:23.514

20. Sergio Perez, Cadillac, 1:24.397

21. Carlos Sainz, Williams

22. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

