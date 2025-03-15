Here are the complete F1 results from the qualifying session at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix the opening round of the F1 2025 season at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne.

F1 results: 2025 Australian Grand Prix qualifying

This article will be updated throughout the session as the results come in from Q1, Q2 and Q3.

Australian Grand Prix 2025: Q1 results

1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:15.912

2 George Russell Mercedes +0.059

3 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.106

4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.117

5 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.150

6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.301

7 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls +0.313

8 Alexander Albon Williams +0.333

9 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.376

10 Jack Doohan Alpine +0.403

11 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.416

12 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.442

13 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.448

14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.457

15 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +0.604

Out

16 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.613

17 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +0.667

18 Liam Lawson Red Bull +1.182

19 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.235

20 Oliver Bearman Haas No time

Australian Grand Prix 2025: Q2 results

1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:15.415

2 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.053

3 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.150

4 George Russell Mercedes +0.383

5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.412

6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.504

7 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.516

8 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls +0.594

9 Alexander Albon Williams +0.602

10 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.697

Out

11 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.760

12 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.038

13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.068

14 Jack Doohan Alpine +1.448

15 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +2.105

Australian Grand Prix 2025: Q3 results

TBC

