2025 Australian Grand Prix – Qualifying F1 results (Albert Park)
Here are the complete F1 results from the qualifying session at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix the opening round of the F1 2025 season at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne.
This article will be updated throughout the session as the results come in from Q1, Q2 and Q3.
Australian Grand Prix 2025: Q1 results
1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:15.912
2 George Russell Mercedes +0.059
3 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.106
4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.117
5 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.150
6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.301
7 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls +0.313
8 Alexander Albon Williams +0.333
9 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.376
10 Jack Doohan Alpine +0.403
11 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.416
12 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.442
13 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.448
14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.457
15 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +0.604
Out
16 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.613
17 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +0.667
18 Liam Lawson Red Bull +1.182
19 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.235
20 Oliver Bearman Haas No time
Australian Grand Prix 2025: Q2 results
1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:15.415
2 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.053
3 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.150
4 George Russell Mercedes +0.383
5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.412
6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.504
7 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.516
8 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls +0.594
9 Alexander Albon Williams +0.602
10 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.697
Out
11 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.760
12 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.038
13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.068
14 Jack Doohan Alpine +1.448
15 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +2.105
Australian Grand Prix 2025: Q3 results
TBC
