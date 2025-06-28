2025 Austrian Grand Prix – Qualifying F1 results (Spielberg)

Here are the complete F1 results from qualifying at the Red Bull Ring at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Who will secure pole position in Spielberg?

F1 results: Q2 at the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix

The Ferrari duo of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc hit the Red Bull Ring straight away in Q2, along with the Williams of Alex Albon.

The McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were the last drivers to put an initial time on the board, with both drivers launching directly to the top of the field.

With just under six minutes remaining, a red flag waved for a grass fire at Turn 10, caused by a car running off the track. When the track went back green, it kicked off a frantic rush to make it through to Q3.

The big surprise of the session was Gabriel Bortoleto, who put his Sauber into Q3 for the first time in his Formula 1 career.

Knocked out in this session were Fernando Alonso, Alex Albon, Isack Hadjar, Franco Colapinto, and Oliver Bearman.

Bolded drivers have been knocked out of the session:

1. Lando Norris | McLaren | 1:04.410

2. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | +0.146

3. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | +0.324

4. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | +0.426

5. Gabriel Bortoleto | Sauber | +0.436

6. Pierre Gasly | Alpine | +0.436

7. George Russell | Mercedes | +0.450

8. Lewis Hamilton | Ferrari | +0.486

9. Liam Lawson | Racing Bulls | +0.631

10. Kimi Antonelli | Mercedes | +0642

10. Kimi Antonelli | Mercedes | +0642 11. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | +0.718

12. Alex Albon | Williams | +0.795

13. Isack Hadjar | Racing Bulls | +0.816

14. Franco Colapinto | Alpine | +0.878

15. Oliver Bearman | Haas | +0.902

More from the Austrian Grand Prix:

👉 Mercedes look to cool off in Austria as W16 upgrades under the microscope

👉 Red Bull play the imitation game with RB21 upgrade for Austrian GP

F1 results: Q1 at the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix

The start of qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix kicked off with Alex Albon putting the first lap on the board in his Williams, but it wasn’t long before Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, and Max Verstappen began to battle for the top of the timing charts.

Fernando Alonso needed three sets of new soft tyres to pip through into the next qualifying session, while George Russell struggled to set the pace and barely pipped through

Verstappen ultimately ended up out-qualified by both Racing Bulls teammates, while Norris and Piastri topped the session.

Knocked out in Q1 was Lance Stroll, Esteban Ocon, Yuki Tsunoda, Carlos Sainz, and Nico Hulkenberg.

Bolded drivers have been knocked out of the session: