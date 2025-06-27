Lando Norris was the quickest man on track as the drivers were back out on track for the second practice session of the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix weekend.

After two rookies took part in FP1, all 20 full-time drivers were back in their cars for the evening session of Friday’s running.

2025 Austrian Grand Prix – Free Practice 2 F1 results (Spielberg)

Having sat out the opening session, Norris set a benchmark early on as he got plenty of laps in.

Behind him, Oscar Piastri was also quick while the local favourite Max Verstappen finished third.

1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:04.580 35

2 Oscar Piastri McLaren + 0.157 35

3 Max Verstappen Red Bull + 0.318 24

4 Lance Stroll Aston Martin + 0.442 32

5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari + 0.610 32

6 George Russell Mercedes + 0.649 34

7 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull + 0.712 31

8 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber + 0.831 31

9 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin + 0.877 31

10 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari + 0.931 34

11 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes + 0.957 35

12 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls + 0.963 31

13 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls + 0.967 34

14 Pierre Gasly Alpine + 1.033 36

15 Esteban Ocon Haas + 1.118 31

16 Alex Albon Williams + 1.185 37

17 Carlos Sainz Williams + 1.234 37

18 Oliver Bearman Haas + 1.255 35

19 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber + 1.338 35

20 Franco Colapinto Alpine + 1.596 34