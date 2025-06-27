The first session of the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix is in the books with George Russell topping the times in Spielberg.

Formula 1 has reached the 11th race of the 2025 season with Red Bull hoping for a good result at their home grand prix.

2025 Austrian Grand Prix – Free Practice 1 F1 results (Spielberg)

With a new race engineer in his ears, Max Verstappen went second fastest with Oscar Piastri in third.

There was plenty of off-track running as well with Verstappen, Oliver Bearman, Esteban Ocon, Alex Albon and Fernando Alonso all having moments.

There was impressive work from McLaren rookie Alex Dunne who finished fourth with a time of 1:05.766 in his first official session. The other rookie, Dino Beganovic, finished 18th in Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari.

(Laps completed in brackets)

1 George Russell Mercedes 1:05.542 (34)

2 Max Verstappen Red Bull + 0.065 (30)

3 Oscar Piastri McLaren + 0.155 (33)

4 Alex Dunne McLaren + 0.224 (29)

5 Pierre Gasly Alpine + 0.238 (34)

6 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber + 0.332 (35)

7 Alex Albon Williams + 0.404 (35)

8 Carlos Sainz Williams + 0.475 (33)

9 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari + 0.557 (20)

10 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls + 0.568 (33)

11 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes + 0.588 (35)

12 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber + 0.598 (32)

13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin + 0.618 (32)

14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin + 0.628 (32)

15 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls + 0.647 (34)

16 Franco Colapinto Alpine + 0.704 (34)

17 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull + 0.720 (30)

18 Dino Beganovic Ferrari + 0.827 (32)

19 Esteban Ocon Haas + 0.968 (32)

20 Oliver Bearman Haas + 1.196 (30)