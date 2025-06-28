Here are the complete F1 results from the third practice session (FP3) at the Red Bull Ring at the Austrian Grand Prix.

McLaren claimed a 1-2 finish in the third practice session at the Red Bull Ring, ahead of the all-important qualifying session on Saturday afternoon.

Norris continued at the front on Saturday morning, picking up where he left off in FP2 after handing over his McLaren MCL39 to rookie Alex Dunne for first practice.

The British driver, who is aiming to start closing on Oscar Piastri’s 22-point championship lead this weekend, put in a 1:04.324 on his qualifying simulation to finish a tenth clear of Piastri.

With the championship leader keeping close to Norris’ pace around the short, 64-second lap, the nearest challenger to the McLaren’s pace was Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

The Dutch driver was just over two-tenths down on Norris’ pace, as Verstappen eyes up closing down the more daunting 43 points he trails Piastri by. The four-time F1 World Champion had a dramatic but inconsequential spin exiting the final corner during the session.

Fourth and fifth went to the Ferrari drivers, with Charles Leclerc 0.040 down on Verstappen and almost a quarter of a second clear of Lewis Hamilton.

Mercedes’ George Russell was sixth, seven-tenths down on the front, ahead of Kimi Antonelli in the second W16.

Lance Stroll had the better session for Aston Martin as the Canadian slotted into eighth place, ahead of Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda in ninth, and Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto in 10th.

FULL REPORT: Austrian GP: Norris delivers statement lap to top final practice

2025 Austrian Grand Prix – Free Practice 3 F1 results (Spielberg)

1. Lando Norris McLaren 1:04.324 2. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.118 3. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.210 4. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.250 5. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari+0.466 6. George Russell Mercedes +0.694 7. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.729 8. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.738 9. Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.815 10. Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +0.858 11. Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.858 12. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.919 13. Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +0.959 14. Alex Albon Williams +0.990 15. Carlos Sainz Williams +1.002 16. Oliver Bearman Haas +1.042 17. Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.042 18. Esteban Ocon Haas +1.195 19. Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.222 20. Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.699

