The final hour of practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix brought with it high winds and a session that set the scene for qualifying.

Lando Norris ended the session fastest from Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri in a session that built to a crescendo from a slow start.

2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix – Free Practice 3 F1 results (Baku)

It was a subdued start to the session with drivers and teams looking to both protect their bank of medium tyres – the rubber of choice for Sunday’ race – and because of the blustery conditions.

Indeed, it was only marginally before the halfway point of the session that things really came alive.

After a difficult Friday, McLaren was looking to make up time after Oscar Piastri lost time with a reliability issue, and Lando Norris tagged the wall.

As the session began to come alive, Charles Leclerc brushed the wall with his front-left at Turn 7. He sat fastest at the time, though was soon bumped by Max Verstappen who went six-tenths quicker than anyone else.

Ferrari had trimmed out its rear wing from Friday, which left Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton second and third, with Piastri fourth – all on the soft tyres.

Then lack of early running saw a flurry in the final 15 minutes, the track quickly ramping up as more rubber went down.

Norris ended the session fastest, two-tenths clear of Verstappen at the end of the hour. Piastri rose to third at the end of the session, with Hamilton fourth from Kimi Antonelli.

McLaren had clearly made progress, though Piastri remained half a step behind Norris, with Verstappen and Hamilton both somewhere in the mix, making for an enthralling qualifying session later in the day.

F1 results: FP3 at Baku

1. Lando Norris, McLaren, 1:41.223

2. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, +0.222

3. Oscar Piastri, McLaren, +0.254

4. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, +0.276

5. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, +0.653

6. George Russell, Mercedes, +0.741

7. Alex Albon, Williams, +0.760

8. Oliver Bearman, Haas, +0.762

9. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, +0.923

10. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, +0.986

11. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls, +1.044

12. Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber, +1.205

13. Carlos Sainz, Williams, +1.263

14. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, +1.368

15. Franco Colapinto, Alpine, +1.566

16. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull, +1.617

17. Esteban Ocon, Haas, +1.645

18. Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber, +1.837

19. Pierre Gasly, Alpine, +2.099

20. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, +2.127

FULL REPORT: Azerbaijan GP: Norris sets the pace in FP3, FIA stewards busy with yet another investigation