2025 Bahrain Grand Prix – Official F1 results (Sakhir)

Here are the complete F1 results from the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Oscar Piastri of McLaren took a commanding victory from pole position, an ideal celebration for his 50th Grand Prix start.

F1 results: Oscar Piastri wins the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri launched his McLaren into a strong start, holding off a strong challenge from George Russell.

Meanwhile, Lando Norris had a first lap that dreams are made of, pulling up to third place in just a few corners only to end up with a five second penalty for starting outside his box. He pulled into the pits on Lap 11 to serve that penalty and to secure a new set of tyres.

Red Bull Racing’s first stop for both drivers was marred by an issue with the release lights, leaving both drivers hesitating before being released and therefore adding extra time to the stops. Verstappen’s second stop on lap 27 was slow as well as the team struggled to get the right front tyre off the car.

Piastri pulled into the pits at the end of Lap 14 with a 6.5-second lead over second-placed Charles Leclerc; he emerged back onto track in third place, behind the Ferraris that had both started with medium tyres.

A full safety car emerged on Lap 32 for debris on Turn 3, throwing a monkey wrench into the proceedings. Piastri was rounding the final corner when it came out, so he took advantage of the ability to pit without losing the lead.

It kicked off a variety of strategies to end the race, with Piastri on medium tires, second-placed George Russell on softs, and third-placed Leclerc on hards.

Piastri led them to the restart on Lap 36, with the field descending into chaos. Russell held second, while Norris challenged Leclerc for third and Lewis Hamilton just behind Norris hoping to pick up the scraps.

Norris picked up his position on Hamilton off the track, and he was instructed to give up the position, but he was able to re-pass for fourth soon after.

In the closing stages of the race, Russell faced a transponder issue as well as a DRS timing issue that required his engineer to tell him when to deploy it.

Carlos Sainz was handed a 10s penalty for forcing Kimi Antonelli off the track on the restart, while Liam Lawson earned a 5s penalty for making contact with Nico Hulkenberg, followed by another 10s penalty.

Norris attempted to launch a pass on Leclerc Lap 45 but ran wide, losing out on the hard work he’d done to close the gap to third. Meanwhile, Sainz pulled into the pits to retire the car and George Russell’s transponder, gears, DRS, and steering wheel both began to fail.

The Norris/Leclerc battle continued lap after lap until the McLaren driver made it stick on Lap 52.

Next up on Norris’ list was George Russell, whose transponder issues were making it challenging to know when to enable DRS. The McLaren driver made several attempts at a pass but was unable to make it happen before the checkered flag.

Oscar Piastri ultimately took victory a whopping 14 seconds ahead of the competition.

F1 Results – 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix (Sakhir)

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

2. George Russell (Mercedes)

3. Lando Norris (McLaren)

4. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

5. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)

6. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

7. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

8. Esteban Ocon (Haas)

9. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull)

10. Oliver Bearman (Haas)

11. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)

12. Alex Albon (Williams)

13. Jack Doohan (Alpine)

14. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber)

15. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls)

16. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

17. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls)

18. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber)

20. Carlos Sainz Jr. (Williams) – DNF

