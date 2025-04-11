2025 Bahrain Grand Prix – Free Practice 1 F1 results (Sakhir)

Here are the complete F1 results from the first free practice session (FP1) at the Bahrain Grand Prix, the fourth round of the F1 2025 season at the Sakhir circuit.

McLaren driver Lando Norris set the pace in the opening practice session in Bahrain, with his quickest lap of 1:33.204 exactly 0.238 seconds faster than Pierre Gasly’s Alpine.

F1 results from FP1 at 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton was classified third as Ferrari introduced their first upgrade package of the F1 2025 season, with Williams driver Alex Albon fourth.

First practice (FP1) F1 results – 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix

1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:33.204

2 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.238

3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.596

4 Alexander Albon Williams +0.724

5 Esteban Ocon Haas +0.980

6 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +1.058

7 Jack Doohan Alpine +1.192

8 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.193

9 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.280

10 Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.304

11 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1.424

12 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.463

13 Luke Browning Williams +1.681

14 Dino Beganovic Ferrari +1.851

15 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.912

16 Felipe Drugovich Aston Martin +1.994

17 Ryo Hirakawa Haas +2.057

18 Frederik Vesti Mercedes +2.121

19 Ayumu Iwasa Racing Bulls +2.271

20 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +4.847