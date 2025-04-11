2025 Bahrain Grand Prix – Free Practice 2 F1 results (Sakhir)

Here are the complete F1 results from the second free practice session (FP2) at the Bahrain Grand Prix, the fourth round of the F1 2025 season at the Sakhir circuit.

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri set the pace in second practice in Bahrain, with his quickest time of 1:30.505 just 0.154 seconds faster than Lando Norris.

Mercedes driver George Russell was third after sitting out FP1 in Sakhir, with Charles Leclerc fourth for Ferrari after handing his car over to junior Dino Beganovic in Friday’s first practice session.

Second practice (FP2) F1 results – 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix

1 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:30.505

2 Lando Norris McLaren +0.154

3 George Russell Mercedes +0.527

4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.540

5 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.722

6 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.733

7 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.825

8 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +1.071

9 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.079

10 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.118

11 Alexander Albon Williams +1.191

12 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.201

13 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1.267

14 Jack Doohan Alpine +1.283

15 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.320

16 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.365

17 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.442

18 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.519

19 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.877

20 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +1.991