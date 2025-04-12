2025 Bahrain Grand Prix – Free Practice 3 F1 results (Sakhir)

Here are the complete F1 results from the third free practice session (FP3) at the Bahrain Grand Prix, the fourth round of the F1 2025 season at the Sakhir circuit.

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri set the pace in the final practice session at the Bahrain Grand Prix, with his quickest time 0.668 seconds ahead of team-mate Lando Norris.

F1 results from FP3 at 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc was third for Ferrari and the only non-McLaren driver to get within a second of Piastri, ending the session 0.834 seconds down on the McLaren driver.

Mercedes driver George Russell was fourth, a tenth faster than rookie team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Pierre Gasly was sixth for Alpine, narrowly ahead of seventh-placed Isack Hadjar in the Racing Bulls car.

Reigning World Champion Max Verstappen had to settle for eighth after lapping a huge 1.381 seconds slower than Piastri.

Williams driver Carlos Sainz and Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton completed the top 10.

Third practice (FP3) F1 results – 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix

1 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:31.646

2 Lando Norris McLaren +0.668

3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.834

4 George Russell Mercedes +1.181

5 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.270

6 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.328

7 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.377

8 Max Verstappen Red Bull +1.381

9 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.446

10 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +1.465

11 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.594

12 Jack Doohan Alpine +1.701

13 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.724

14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.902

15 Alexander Albon Williams +2.107

16 Oliver Bearman Haas +2.689

17 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.717

18 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +2.872

19 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +2.990

20 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +3.319

