2025 Bahrain Grand Prix – Qualifying F1 results (Sakhir)

Here are the complete F1 results from the qualifying session for the Bahrain Grand Prix at the Sakhir International Circuit.

After unusually cool conditions in Bahrain during winter testing, hot weather and gusty winds in Sakhir created a shake-up for F1 qualifying.

F1 results: Bahrain Q1

The Aston Martin duo were the first cars out on track for the first segment of qualifying, with the Sauber of Nico Hulkenberg and the Red Bull duo following shortly after.

Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda both exceeded track limits during their first flying runs, which would have been the quickest on the board. Verstappen radioed in to state that “something is really wrong with the car.”

That opened up the opportunity for the McLarens to sneak into the lead — first Oscar Piastri, then Lando Norris.

Alex Albon of Williams was just pipped by Nico Hulkenberg in the closing moments of Q1. It was disaster for Liam Lawson, who initiated DRS only for it to close without his closing it, while the Sauber of Gabriel Bortoleto and the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll both failed to show pace.

Oliver Bearman of Haas was the slowest driver of the session, and he’ll start the race tomorrow from 20th.

Bolded drivers were knocked out in Q1 at Bahrain.

1. Lando Norris 1:31.107

2. Lewis Hamilton +0.112

3. Max Verstappen +0.196

4. Oscar Piastri +0.285

5. Jack Doohan +0.307

6. Kimi Antonelli +0.308

7. Charles Leclerc +0.347

8. Pierre Gasly +0.355

9. George Russell +0.387

10. Isack Hadjar +0.484

11. Carlos Sainz +0.484

12. Esteban Ocon +0.487

13. Fernando Alonso +0.527

14. Yuki Tsunoda +0.644

15. Nico Hulkenberg +0.891

16. Alex Albon +0.933

17. Liam Lawson +1.058

18. Gabriel Bortoleto +1.079

19. Lance Stroll +1.176

20. Oliver Bearman +1.266

