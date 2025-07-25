2025 Belgian Grand Prix – Sprint qualifying F1 results (Spa-Francorchamps)

Here are the complete results from the Sprint qualifying session at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps for the Belgian Grand Prix.

It’s the first of two qualifying sessions for a busy sprint weekend.

F1 results: Belgian Grand Prix sprint qualifying SQ2

Both McLarens hit the track before the rest of the field to set their quick times. Oscar Piastri set the quickest time, but his time was deleted due to track limits at Turn 4 — which left him without a lap that counted.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen soon after snatched the top of the standings, with Charles Leclerc taking the second-quickest time. As the session came to a close, Lando Norris regained the top slot on the timing charts.

Knocked out in SQ2 were Liam Lawson, Yuki Tsunoda, George Russell, Fernando Alonso, and Lance Stroll

Bolded drivers were knocked out from SQ2:

1. Lando Norris | McLaren | 1:41.412

2. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | +0.171

3. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | +0.374

4. Esteban Ocon | Haas +0.389

5. Gabriel Bortoleto | Sauber | +0.489

6. Pierre Gasly | Alpine | +0.537

7. Oliver Bearman | Haas | +0.607

8. Carlos Sainz | Williams | +0.639

9. Isack Hadjar | Racing Bulls | +0.676

10. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | +0.716

11. Liam Lawson | Racing Bulls | +0.757

12. Yuki Tsunoda | Red Bull | +0.772

13. George Russell | Mercedes | +0.918

14. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | +1.041

15. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | +1.420

F1 results: Belgian Grand Prix sprint qualifying SQ1

The 12-minute sprint qualifying session kicked off in force, with much of the field quickly heading out onto the track in order to make the most of the session.

As most drivers headed out onto the track, Max Verstappen’s Red Bull Racing sat stationary in the garage, with mechanics working furiously on the right rear corner of the car. He was released shortly after.

Kimi Antonelli had a dramatic spin through the gravel just ahead of his teammate George Russell; the latter driver’s lap was compromised as a result. He held the quickest time on the charts for just a moment before being overtaken by the McLaren duo, along with Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen.

Piastri held the quickest time on the charts through to the checkered flag. Knocked out of SQ1 were Alex Albon, Nico Hulkenberg, Lewis Hamilton, Franco Colapinto, and Kimi Antonelli.

Bolded drivers have been knocked out of this session: