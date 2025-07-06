2025 British Grand Prix — Official F1 results (Silverstone)

After a shocking penalty for his teammate, Lando Norris snatched victory at the British Grand Prix — while Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg finally broke his podium-less streak!

A rain shower during the pre-race ceremonies left the track damp — but the sun began to creep out from behind the clouds and dry the track just before the formation lap.

Several drivers — George Russell, Charles Leclerc, Isack Hadjar, Franco Colapinto, and Oliver Bearman — pulled into the pits for slick tyres, while Oscar Piastri noted that it was too wet in the last sector to justify removing the intermediates.

The changeable conditions at the start saw Esteban Ocon collide with Liam Lawson, forcing a retirement from the Racing Bulls driver and a Virtual Safety Car before the end of the first lap.

The VSC lifted just in time for Gabriel Bortoleto to collide with the wall — but the Sauber driver was able to get the car restarted, avoiding another yellow period… briefly. Bortoleto had pulled over to the side of the track, prompting a yellow flag followed by another VSC that lifted on Lap 8.

When DRS became active again, Piastri made quick work of leader Max Verstappen to sneak into the lead of the British Grand Prix, with rain beginning to drizzle on Lap 10. Several drivers dipped into the pits to swap over to intermediate tyres before the rain truly began to pour down.

Lap 11 saw the rain begin to properly chuck down, with Max Verstappen losing control and taking a dip off the track, swapping positions with Lando Norris — only for a slow pit stop to hand that position back to Verstappen.

Lap 14 brought out another safety car as Charles Leclerc skidded through the gravel, the goal being to neutralize the race during some dangerous weather.

The safety car dipped back into the pits heading into Lap 18, with Piastri pulling away a strong gap very quickly — but the period of free racing ended quickly when Isack Hadjar crashed hard into the barrier on the restart after rear-ending Kimi Antonelli, completely unable to see the rain lights in front of him.

The field went green heading into Lap 22, and Max Verstappen immediately spun after checking up close to leader Piastri. The reigning champion was able to save the car and return to the track back in 10th position — with Piastri handed a 10-second time penalty for committing a safety car infringement.

On Lap 35, after holding third place for much of the race, Lance Stroll was passed by first Nico Hulkenberg and then Lewis Hamilton.

As the track dried in the closing stages of the race, drivers began to pit for slick tyres — to middling success. George Russell lost control after swapping to hard tyres, while Lewis Hamilton did the same shortly after.

Race leader Piastri pulled into the pits at Lap 43, where he served his 10-second penalty. Norris came in a lap later from the lead, emerging on the track five seconds ahead of his teammate.

Piastri, driving angry, ran off the road as he asked the team to swap positions, citing it as being “unfair.”

The race concluded with Lando Norris taking victory at his home Grand Prix, followed by teammate Oscar Piastri. In third was none other than Nico Hulkenberg, finally bringing to an end a record-setting streak of race starts without podiums!

2025 British Grand Prix — Official F1 results (Silverstone)

1 Lando Norris McLaren

2 Oscar Piastri McLaren +6.812

3 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +34.742

4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +39.812

5 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +56.781

6 Pierre Gasly Alpine +59.857

7 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +60.603

8 Alexander Albon Williams +64.135

9 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +65.858

10 George Russell Mercedes +70.674

11 Oliver Bearman Haas F1 Team +72.095

12 Carlos Sainz Williams +76.592

13 Esteban Ocon Haas F1 Team +77.301

14 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +84.477

15 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull Racing +1L