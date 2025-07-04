The first session of the 2025 British Grand Prix is in the books with home hero Lewis Hamilton topping the times at Silverstone.

It was a British 1-2 in the first practice session at Silverstone, with Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris thrilling the home crowds by claiming the top spots.

Lewis Hamilton sets pulses racing with FP1 fastest time

The Ferrari driver, who won last year’s British Grand Prix, set the pace in FP1 as he clocked a 1:26.8 on the soft tyre, finishing under half a tenth clear of McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Norris, who won last weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix as he aims to further close down Oscar Piastri’s championship leader, had the measure of the Austrlian as he finished over a tenth clear of his McLaren teammate.

In fourth was Charles Leclerc in the second Ferrari, just over three-tenths of a second down on Hamilton’s pace.

Mercedes’ George Russell was fifth, while Racing Bull’s Isack Hadjar was the leading driver from the Red Bull stable as he claimed sixth.

Alex Albon finished seventh for Williams, with Liam Lawson underlining Racing Bulls’ pace in eighth place.

Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen, who both retired on the first lap of last weekend’s race after a mistake from the Mercedes driver saw him collide with the Red Bull, were ninth and 10th, respectively.

Two new names made their weekend debuts on Friday, with 17-year-old Arvid Lindblad claiming 14th as he took over Yuki Tsunoda’s car for the session, while Paul Aron – loaned out to Sauber from Alpine – was 17th in Nico Hulkenberg’s car.

2025 British Grand Prix – Free Practice 1 F1 results (Silverstone)

Lap count in brackets

1. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:26.892 (26) 2. Lando Norris McLaren +0.028 (26) 3. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.150 (28) 4. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.203 (26) 5. George Russell Mercedes +0.271 (25) 6. Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.325 (28) 7. Alex Albon Williams +0.412 (30) 8. Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.459 (27) 9. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.475 (25) 10. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.540 (26) 11. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.786 (24) 12. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.952 (22) 13. Carlos Sainz Williams +1.017 (26) 14. Arvid Lindblad Red Bull +1.066 (22) 15. Esteban Ocon Haas +1.165 (23) 16. Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.194 (27) 17. Paul Aron Kick Sauber +1.250 (25) 18. Oliver Bearman Haas +1.255 (25) 19. Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.440 (23) 20. Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +1.505 (23)

