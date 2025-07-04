2025 British Grand Prix – Free Practice 2 F1 results (Silverstone)

Here are the complete F1 results from the second free practice session (FP2) at the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit.

McLaren driver Lando Norris set the pace in FP2 at the British Grand Prix, posting a fastest time of 1:25.816.

F1 results from FP2 at 2025 British Grand Prix

Norris’s benchmark lap was 0.222 seconds faster than the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

Leclerc’s Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who topped FP1 at Silverstone earlier on Friday, was third in the second session.

Oscar Piastri, the F1 2025 championship leader, was fourth, albeit 0.470s off the pace of his team-mate Norris.

The Red Bull of Max Verstappen, the reigning four-time World Champion, was classified fifth.

Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli was sixth with the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll in seventh.

Antonelli’s Mercedes team-mate George Russell was eighth, with the Racing Bulls pair of Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson completing the top 10.

A full report of FP2 at the British Grand Prix is available at the bottom of this article.

Second practice (FP2) F1 results – 2025 British Grand Prix

1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:25.816

2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.222

3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.301

4 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.470

5 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.498

6 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.567

7 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.614

8 George Russell Mercedes +0.707

9 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.708

10 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.808

11 Alexander Albon Williams +1.024

12 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.060

13 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1.088

14 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.125

15 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls +1.164

16 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.343

17 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +1.349

18 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.358

19 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.410

20 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.473

Read next: British GP: Norris fastest in FP2 as Lewis Hamilton survives Sainz scare