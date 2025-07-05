British Grand Prix – Free Practice 3 F1 results (Silverstone)

A competitive final practice session saw Charles Leclerc back up his Friday pace to narrowly head Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen.

Just over a tenth of a second covered the top four, though it’s potentially even closer.

F1 results from FP3 at 2025 British Grand Prix

A late red flag hampered Lewis Hamilton’s flying lap in the closing minutes, the Brit on target to be among those at the very front of the field.

The stoppage was for Oliver Bearman, who ended the session an impressive sixth, behind Lando Norris in fourth and Yuki Tsunoda in fifth.

Alex Albon headed George Russell, who appeared to struggle with front locking in his Mercedes to sit eighth.

It was an eventful end to the session with a red flag for debris, falling off Bearman’s car before a second after Gabriel Bortoleto had a highspeed spin, damaging the front-left suspension on his Sauber as he bounced through the grass.

Bearman was then again in the wars when he nosed into the barrier approaching the pits as he returned to the lane under the red flag that concluded the session, damaging the nose on the Haas in a moment that caught the eye of officials.

1. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1:25.498 2. Oscar Piastri, McLaren, +0.068 3. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, +0.087 4. Lando Norris, McLaren, +0.108 5. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull, +0.606 6. Oliver Bearman, Haas, +0.614 7. Alex Albon, Williams, +0.621 8. George Russell, Mercedes, +0.627 9. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls, +0.631 10. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, +0.758 11. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, +0.834 12. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, +0.834 13. Esteban Ocon, Haas, +0.879 14. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, +0.924 15. Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber, +1.001 16. Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber, +1.003 17. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, +1.396 18. Franco Colapinto, Alpine, +2.099 19. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, +2.102 20. Pierre Gasly, Alpine, +2.380

