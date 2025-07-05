2025 British Grand Prix – Qualifying F1 results (Silverstone)

Here are the complete F1 results from qualifying at the British Grand Prix, the 12th round of the F1 2025 season at the Silverstone circuit.

Qualifying is underway at the 2025 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

What are the F1 results from qualifying at the British Grand Prix?

This article will be updated throughout the session as the F1 results come in from Q1, Q2 and Q3.

British Grand Prix qualifying 2025: Q1 results

1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:25.886

2 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.077

3 Oliver Bearman Haas +0.119

4 Alexander Albon Williams +0.207

5 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.222

6 Lando Norris McLaren +0.237

7 Esteban Ocon Haas +0.250

8 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.289

9 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.291

10 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.300

11 George Russell Mercedes +0.350

12 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.379

13 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.389

14 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.410

15 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.442

ELIMINATED

16 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.554

17 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +0.560

18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.618

19 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +0.688

20 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.174

British Grand Prix qualifying 2025: Q2 results

1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:25.084

2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.049

3 Lando Norris McLaren +0.147

4 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.232

5 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.232

6 Oliver Bearman Haas +0.450

7 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.509

8 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.536

9 George Russell Mercedes +0.553

10 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.627

ELIMINATED

11 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.662

12 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.742

13 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.780

14 Alexander Albon Williams +0.805

15 Esteban Ocon Haas +0.866

British Grand Prix qualifying 2025: Q3 results

TBC

Read next: ‘That’s tyranny, not democracy’ – Why Ben Sulayem has a new FIA presidency rival