2025 British Grand Prix – Qualifying F1 results (Silverstone)
Here are the complete F1 results from qualifying at the British Grand Prix, the 12th round of the F1 2025 season at the Silverstone circuit.
British Grand Prix qualifying 2025: Q1 results
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:25.886
2 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.077
3 Oliver Bearman Haas +0.119
4 Alexander Albon Williams +0.207
5 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.222
6 Lando Norris McLaren +0.237
7 Esteban Ocon Haas +0.250
8 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.289
9 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.291
10 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.300
11 George Russell Mercedes +0.350
12 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.379
13 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.389
14 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.410
15 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.442
ELIMINATED
16 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.554
17 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +0.560
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.618
19 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +0.688
20 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.174
British Grand Prix qualifying 2025: Q2 results
1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:25.084
2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.049
3 Lando Norris McLaren +0.147
4 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.232
5 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.232
6 Oliver Bearman Haas +0.450
7 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.509
8 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.536
9 George Russell Mercedes +0.553
10 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.627
ELIMINATED
11 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.662
12 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.742
13 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.780
14 Alexander Albon Williams +0.805
15 Esteban Ocon Haas +0.866
British Grand Prix qualifying 2025: Q3 results
TBC
