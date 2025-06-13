2025 Canadian Grand Prix – Free Practice 1 F1 results (Montreal)

Here are the complete results from the first practice session at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Ile Notre Dame in Montreal.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen set the pace in the FP1 session for the Canadian Grand Prix, leading the two Williams drivers on the soft tyres.

Max Verstappen fastest in first practice

The four-time F1 World Champion, who is aiming to start chipping away at the 49-point deficit he trails McLaren’s Oscar Piastri by after nine rounds of the championship, put in a 1:13.193 on the soft compound tyre.

The soft C6 tyre was the order of the day for most of the field, suggesting that the soft tyre may not be the preferred compound once the action heats up through the weekend.

Verstappen’s time was 0.039 seconds clear of Williams’ Alex Albon and a further 0.043 up on Carlos Sainz, with Williams team boss James Vowles telling Sky F1 during the session that he believed his cars were running a different programme to some of the rest.

The session was briefly interrupted after 15 minutes when Charles Leclerc crashed his Ferrari at Turn 3.

The Monegasque appeared to misjudge his speed into the corner, locking up and running wide into the grass where he was unable to avoid clipping the tyre barrier and damaging the left-hand side of his car.

George Russell placed his Mercedes in fourth, ahead of Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton and Racing Bulls’ Isack Hadjar.

Seventh was McLaren’s Lando Norris, the lead car for the Woking squad in what was a subdued session by their standards in F1 2025. Norris could be seen sawing away on the wheel on a few occasions, struggling to keep the rear of his car in check – particularly at the hairpin.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri also had a slide into the grass, finishing the session down in 14th.

Racing Bull’s Liam Lawson was eighth, ahead of Alpine’s Pierre Gasly.

With Leclerc still finishing in the top 10 despite crashing so early on, Yuki Tsunoda finished 11th in the second Red Bull RB21, just ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso.

The Spaniard’s teammate, Lance Stroll, showed no signs of any performance compromise due to his recent wrist procedure, with the home hero finishing 15th and a quarter of a second down on the two-time F1 World Champion.

2025 Canadian Grand Prix – First Practice (FP1) Results

1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:13.193 2. Alex Albon Williams +0.039 3. Carlos Sainz Williams +0.082 4. George Russell Mercedes +0.342 5. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.427 6. Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.438 7. Lando Norris McLaren +0.458 8. Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.544 9. Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.624 10. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.692 11. Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls +0.734 12. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.779 13. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.809 14. Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.005 15. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.010 16. Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1.131 17. Oliver Bearman Haas +1.327 18. Esteban Ocon Haas +1.412 19. Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.452 20. Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +1.628

