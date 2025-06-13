2025 Canadian Grand Prix – Free Practice 2 F1 results (Montreal)

George Russell topped the charts in FP2 behind the wheel of his Williams, setting a truly rapid lap on a set of medium tyres.

These are the full F1 results for Free Practice 2 at the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

F1 results: 2025 Canadian Grand Prix FP2

Of the 20 drivers on the F1 grid, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was the only one to sit out FP2 as a result of a crash early in FP1. Leclerc sustained tub damage, and repairs were not completed in time for the second Friday session.

In the first 10 minutes of the session, Lance Stroll ran too close to the wall. The left-front tyre caught and snapped, ending his session before he set an official time.

Franco Colapinto had another spin in FP2 at the same place he spun in the first session.

Traffic and a slippery track surface made for a challenging session for much of the field, though everyone managed to keep out of the wall for the remainder of FP2.

The Mercedes of George Russell topped the charts, with the Briton setting a hat trick of purple sectors on a set of medium tyres.

2025 Canadian Grand Prix – Free Practice 2 F1 results

1. George Russell (Mercedes): 1:12.123

2. Lando Norris (McLaren): +0.028

3. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes): +0.288

4. Alex Albon (Wiliams): +0.322

5. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +0.335

6. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +0.439

7. Carlos Sainz (Williams): +0.508

8. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari): +0.530

9. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): +0.628

10. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls): +0.628

11. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls): +0.676

12. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +0.751

13. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber): +0.773

14. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber): +0.791

15. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull): +0.816

16. Oliver Bearman (Haas): +0.957

17. Esteban Ocon (Haas): +1.052

18. Franco Colapinto (Alpine): +1.775

19. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): N/A – Crash

Note: Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari sustained damage to the safety cell during FP1 that could not be repaired before FP2; he sat out the session.

