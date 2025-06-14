Oscar Piastri was the headline name of FP3 in Montreal but for all the wrong reasons as he damaged his McLaren in a collision with the Wall of Champions.

Away from the Championship leader, Lando Norris topped the times ahead of the all-important qualifying session later today.

Oscar Piastri clips the wall in final practice session of Canadian GP

The Wall of Champions was once again a prominent feature of the circuit with Nico Hulkenberg first clipping it before Piastri had his run-in.

The Sauber driver pulled off an impressive spin and was lucky to come away with minimal damage as his rear wing clipped the barrier.

Piastri was less fortunate as he went over the kerb heavily and was unable to make the corner without crashing his rear right tyre into the wall.

The Australian was at least able to limp back to the pits and the McLaren team were able to repair the car and get him back out in the session.

There were also plenty of near misses as well without Franco Colapinto narrowly avoiding being the latest victim of Turn 14.

Shortly after, Fernando Alonso bailed out of it entirely, choosing to go into the run-off area rather than attempt the corner.

Oliver Bearman also touched the wall but made it out unscathed.

2025 Canadian Grand Prix – Free Practice 3 F1 results (Montreal)

(Laps completed in brackets)

1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:11.799 (23)

2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari + 0.078 (28)

3 George Russell Mercedes + 0.151 (19)

4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari + 0.251 (25)

5 Max Verstappen Red Bull+ 0.329 (19)

6 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin+ 0.448 (21)

7 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes+ 0.549 (20)

8 Oscar Piastri McLaren+ 0.720 (18)

9 Carlos Sainz Williams+ 0.720 (21)

10 Alex Albon Williams+ 0.774 (21)

11 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls+ 0.852 (22)

12 Pierre Gasly Alpine+ 0.885 (27)

13 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls+ 0.992 (26)

14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin+ 0.995 (28)

15 Oliver Bearman Haas+ 1.026 (27)

16 Esteban Ocon Haas+ 1.028 (22)

17 Franco Colapinto Alpine+ 1.261 (27)

18 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber+ 1.273 (19)

19 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber+ 1.373 (22)

20 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull + 1.774 (13)