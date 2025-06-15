2025 Canadian Grand Prix – Official F1 results (Montreal)
Check out the complete F1 results from the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal.
Mercedes’ George Russell has won the Canadian Grand Prix, leading home Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli as McLaren failed to reach the podium for the first time this season after a late-race collision between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.
George Russell wins the Canadian Grand Prix
Starting from pole position, Russell proved to have the pace to weather Verstappen throughout their two-stop strategies, maintaining his lead through the stops to hold onto a 2.5 second advantage before the race was neutralised in the closing laps.
This was after the two McLaren drivers collided, with Lando Norris hitting the back of Oscar Piastri’s car down the pit straight. The damage resulted in Norris retiring immediately after hitting the wall, while Piastri survived to finish in fourth place under the Safety Car finish.
Kimi Antonelli was third for Mercedes, taking his first podium in Formula 1, having gotten the jump on Piastri on the first lap – an advantage he held onto throughout the race despite the pressure of both McLarens, with DRS, attacking him in the final stages.
2025 Canadian Grand Prix F1 Results
- 1. George Russell Mercedes 70 Laps
- 2. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.2
- 3. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.0
- 4. Oscar Piastri McLaren +2.1
- 5. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +3.4
- 6. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +10.7
- 7. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin
- 8. Nico Hulkenberg Sauber
- 9. Esteban Ocon Haas +1 Lap
- 10. Carlos Sainz Williams +1 Lap
- 11. Oliver Bearman Haas +1 Lap
- 12. Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1 Lap
- 13. Franco Colapinto Alpine +1 Lap
- 14. Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1 Lap
- 15. Pierre Gasly Alpine +1 Lap
- 16. Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1 Lap
- 17. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1 Lap
- 18. Lando Norris McLaren DNF
- 19. Liam Lawson Racing Bulls DNF
- 20.Alex Albon Williams DNF
