2025 Canadian Grand Prix – Qualifying F1 results (Montreal)

Formula 1 has hit the track at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for the most critical session of the weekend — aside from the Grand Prix itself, of course!

These are the full F1 results for qualifying at the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

F1 results: Q2 at the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix

The second session of qualifying at the Canadian Grand Prix kicked off with the field all donning soft tyres — aside from Max Verstappen, who opted for the mediums and rocketed up to the top of the timing charts.

The mediums became the tyre of choice later in the session, adopted by Alex Albon, Franco Colapinto, George Russell, Fernando Alonso, and Kimi Antonelli.

Up front was none other than Russell, attempting to emulate his pace in FP2 on Friday evening.

Knocked out of the session were Yuki Tsunoda, Franco Colapinto, Nico Hulkenberg, Oliver Bearman, and Esteban Ocon.

1. George Russel | Mercedes | 1:11.570

2. Lando Norris | McLaren | +0.029

3. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | +0.056

4. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | +0.068

5. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | +0.145

6. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | +0.234

7. Lewis Hamilton | Ferrari | +0.315

8. Alex Albon | Williams | +0.322

9. Kimi Antonelli | Mercedes | +0.404

10. Isack Hadjar | Racing Bulls | +0.433

11. Yuki Tsunoda** | Red Bull | +0.532

12. Franco Colapinto | Alpine | +0.572

13. Nico Hulkenberg | Sauber | +0.613

14. Oliver Bearman | Haas | +0.770

15. Esteban Ocon | Haas | +1.064

** – Yuki Tsunoda has a 10-place grid penalty on Sunday for violating the red flag procedure during FP3.

F1 results: Q1 at the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix

The first qualifying session of the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix saw drivers grappling with the narrow racing surface and slippery conditions just as they had all throughout practice.

Even though there had been debate about the ideal tyres to use for the session, much of the field hit the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on softs, with a few holdouts for mediums: Fernando Alonso, Kimi Antonelli, Franco Colapinto, and Pierre Gasly.

Alex Albon sustained damage to the engine cover, which seemingly burst apart as he was driving. A red flag followed to allow marshals to clear up debris, leaving just under five minutes on the clock when the session restarted.

In the closing moments of the session, Carlos Sainz found himself being impeded by Isack Hadjar.

Lando Norris topped the session, followed by his teammate just behind him.

Knocked out in Q1 was Gabriel Bortoleto, Carlos Sainz, Lance Stroll, Liam Lawson, and Pierre Gasly.

