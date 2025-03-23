2025 Chinese Grand Prix – Official F1 results (Shanghai)

Here are the complete F1 results from the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit.

Oscar Piastri wins the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix

Starting from pole position, the Australian driver controlled proceedings throughout the Chinese Grand Prix as he held the lead ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell, who cleared Norris off the line.

But Norris was quickly back ahead of Russell and set off in pursuit of his teammate – a pursuit that never really went anywhere as Piastri opened up a small lead through the pitstop sequence – such was the power of the undercut.

Norris encountered a worsening brake issue in the closing laps, threatening his second place, but he managed the issue to come home just ahead of Russell as McLaren claimed the 1-2 ahead of Mercedes’ lead performer.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen had a largely anonymous race as he lost out to both Ferraris on the first lap to slip down to sixth, and left it late to start pumping in competitive laptimes to come back and finish fourth ahead of the two Ferraris.

This was helped by Charles Leclerc having some front wing damage that, while it didn’t appear to hamper his outright pace, did have an effect on his tyre life as he was powerless to defend against Verstappen in the closing laps.

Lewis Hamilton, who had struggled for pace against Leclerc throughout while being ahead of the Monegasque, attempted a two-stop strategy – a strategy that didn’t work out as he shook out in sixth following his second stop, and wasn’t able to claw back enough time to gain more positions.

Esteban Ocon was seventh for Haas, ahead of Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli, while Alex Albon – who led the race briefly after starting on the hard tyre for his first stint – was ninth for Williams. The final point place went to Haas’ Oliver Bearman.

The only retirement was Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, who encountered an early brake issue that the team couldn’t rectify while in the race.

F1 Results – 2025 Chinese Grand Prix (Shanghai)

1. Oscar Piastri McLaren 56 Laps 2. Lando Norris McLaren 3. George Russell Mercedes 4. Max Verstappen Red Bull 5. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 6. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 7. Esteban Ocon Haas 8. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 9. Alex Albon Williams 10. Oliver Bearman Haas 11. Pierre Gasly Alpine 12. Lance Stroll Aston Martin 13. Carlos Sainz Williams 14. Jack Doohan Alpine 15. Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 16. Liam Lawson Red Bull 17. Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber 18. Nico Hulkenberg Sauber 19. Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls 20. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin DNF

