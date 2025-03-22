2025 Chinese Grand Prix – Qualifying F1 results (Shanghai)
Here are the complete F1 results from the qualifying session for the Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit.
Q2:
Norris set the fastest time of the weekend so far by setting a 1:30.787 towards the end of Q2, coming home over a third of a second clear of Verstappen.
Piastri was third in the second McLaren, ahead of the Racing Bulls duo of Hadjar and Tsunoda.
Knocked out were Haas’ Esteban Ocon, Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg, the two Aston Martins of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, and Williams’ Carlos Sainz.
- 1. Lando Norris McLaren 1:30.787
- 2. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.355
- 3. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.413
- 4. Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.466
- 5. Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls +0.473
- 6. George Russell Mercedes +0.520
- 7. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.663
- 8. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.714
- 9. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.803
- 10. Alex Albon Williams +0.808
- 11. Esteban Ocon Haas +0.838
- 12. Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +0.845
- 13. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.901
- 14. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.986
- 15. Carlos Sainz Williams +1.053
Q1:
Hamilton picked up where he left off from the Sprint by going fastest of all early in Q1, but it wasn’t long before he was overcome by Piastri and, moments later, Verstappen – the Dutch driver putting in a purple final sector to snatch away top spot from the rest.
With many drivers choosing to take on fresh soft tyres for the final runs, there was a flurry of improvements as Lando Norris recovered from a scruffy first run to go fastest with a 1:30.983, with Isack Hadjar popping into second in his Racing Bull.
With Yuki Tsunoda third in the second Racing Bull, it was George Russell fourth for Mercedes, while Verstappen stayed in fifth after opting against coming back out – meaning he held onto an extra set of soft tyres for the remainder of qualifying.
At the back, both Alpine drivers were knocked out with Pierre Gasly in 16th and Jack Doohan in 18th, split by Haas’ Oliver Bearman.
19th was Sauber’s Gabriel Bartoleto, with Red Bull’s Liam Lawson enduring another horrible qualifying session to finish slowest of all – the Kiwi is yet to make it out of the first part of qualifying in any of the sessions he’s taken part in so far this season.
- 1. Lando Norris McLaren 1:30.983
- 2. Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.179
- 3. Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls +0.255
- 4. George Russell Mercedes +0.312
- 5. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.441
- 6. Alex Albon Williams +0.520
- 7. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.596
- 8. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.608
- 9. Carlos Sainz Williams +0.645
- 10. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.693
- 11. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.707
- 12. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.736
- 13. Esteban Ocon Haas +0.893
- 14. Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +0.938
- 15. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.940
- 16. Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.009
- 17. Oliver Bearman Haas +1.035
- 18. Jack Doohan Alpine +1.109
- 19. Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1.158
- 20. Liam Lawson Red Bull +1.191
