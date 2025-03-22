2025 Chinese Grand Prix – Qualifying F1 results (Shanghai)

Here are the complete F1 results from the qualifying session for the Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit.

Q2:

Norris set the fastest time of the weekend so far by setting a 1:30.787 towards the end of Q2, coming home over a third of a second clear of Verstappen.

Piastri was third in the second McLaren, ahead of the Racing Bulls duo of Hadjar and Tsunoda.

Knocked out were Haas’ Esteban Ocon, Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg, the two Aston Martins of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, and Williams’ Carlos Sainz.

1. Lando Norris McLaren 1:30.787 2. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.355 3. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.413 4. Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.466 5. Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls +0.473 6. George Russell Mercedes +0.520 7. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.663 8. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.714 9. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.803 10. Alex Albon Williams +0.808 11. Esteban Ocon Haas +0.838 12. Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +0.845 13. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.901 14. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.986 15. Carlos Sainz Williams +1.053

Q1:

Hamilton picked up where he left off from the Sprint by going fastest of all early in Q1, but it wasn’t long before he was overcome by Piastri and, moments later, Verstappen – the Dutch driver putting in a purple final sector to snatch away top spot from the rest.

With many drivers choosing to take on fresh soft tyres for the final runs, there was a flurry of improvements as Lando Norris recovered from a scruffy first run to go fastest with a 1:30.983, with Isack Hadjar popping into second in his Racing Bull.

With Yuki Tsunoda third in the second Racing Bull, it was George Russell fourth for Mercedes, while Verstappen stayed in fifth after opting against coming back out – meaning he held onto an extra set of soft tyres for the remainder of qualifying.

At the back, both Alpine drivers were knocked out with Pierre Gasly in 16th and Jack Doohan in 18th, split by Haas’ Oliver Bearman.

19th was Sauber’s Gabriel Bartoleto, with Red Bull’s Liam Lawson enduring another horrible qualifying session to finish slowest of all – the Kiwi is yet to make it out of the first part of qualifying in any of the sessions he’s taken part in so far this season.

1. Lando Norris McLaren 1:30.983 2. Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.179 3. Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls +0.255 4. George Russell Mercedes +0.312 5. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.441 6. Alex Albon Williams +0.520 7. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.596 8. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.608 9. Carlos Sainz Williams +0.645 10. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.693 11. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.707 12. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.736 13. Esteban Ocon Haas +0.893 14. Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +0.938 15. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.940 16. Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.009 17. Oliver Bearman Haas +1.035 18. Jack Doohan Alpine +1.109 19. Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1.158 20. Liam Lawson Red Bull +1.191

