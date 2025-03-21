2025 Chinese Grand Prix – Free Practice 1 F1 results (Shanghai)

The timesheet is in for the only practice hour of the Chinese Grand Prix, Lando Norris having set the pace ahead of Charles Leclerc.

Formula 1’s first Sprint weekend of the F1 2025 championship got underway on Friday with the drivers limited to just one hour of running.

Lando Norris tops FP1 at the Chinese GP

As to be expected, it created a flurry of activity with all but three drivers into double digits at the halfway point. When the hour was up, it was Kimi Antonelli who finished with the most laps on the board – 27 for the Mercedes rookie.

Norris, meanwhile, was quickest of all having crossed the line with a 1:31.504 in a late run on the soft Pirelli tyres.

That put him 0.454s up on Charles Leclerc with Oscar Piastri third, a further two-tenths down.

Big questions ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix

👉 McLaren dethroned? Five bold predictions for the Chinese Grand Prix

👉 Uncovered: How teams are exploiting the flexi-wing gap effect

Lewis Hamilton was fourth for Ferrari, although most seven-tenths slower than Norris, with George Russell and Nico Hulkenberg completing the top six.

Max Verstappen, however, did not complete his soft tyre run, aborting the lap and finishing down in 16th place.

Chinese GP: Norris sees off Ferrari challenge with dominant benchmark in FP1

Chinese GP: FP1 times

1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:31.504

2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.454

3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.649

4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.691

5 George Russell Mercedes +0.873

6 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +1.003

7 Alexander Albon Williams +1.183

8 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.262

9 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.370

10 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls +1.430

11 Oliver Bearman Haas F1 Team +1.463

12 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.480

13 Esteban Ocon Haas F1 Team +1.552

14 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.619

15 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.641

16 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +1.780

17 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.881

18 Liam Lawson Red Bull Racing +2.127

19 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +2.318

20 Jack Doohan Alpine +2.419

Read next: McLaren bring upgrade after Norris ‘they’re just as fast’ claim