2025 Chinese Grand Prix – Sprint Qualifying F1 results (Shanghai)

Here are the complete results from the Sprint Qualifying session at the Shanghai International Circuit for the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix.

SQ1:

The 12-minute SQ1 session saw the drivers peel out on the medium tyre compound, the mandatory choice as set by the regulations for a Sprint weekend.

With near-perfect driving conditions under a hot and sticky sun, the drivers appeared to be enjoying the new tarmac surface as the first times of the session were set.

Lewis Hamilton set the early benchmark after the first runs for most of the frontrunners, before Oscar Piastri demolished that lap to go half a second clear of everyone before Fernando Alonso popped his Aston Martin into second, 0.398 down on Piastri.

On the final runs, Norris overcame Piastri’s time, but it was Hamilton who stunned as he went quickest of all ahead of Norris, while Charles Leclerc underlined Ferrari’s potential by slotting into third ahead of Piastri.

At the other end of the grid, Alpine was knocked out in 16th and 17th as Jack Doohan finished just ahead of Pierre Gasly, while Esteban Ocon was in 18th ahead of Nico Hulkenberg’s Sauber. Liam Lawson brought up the rear of the field in his Red Bull, having struggled with his tyres and also encountering a track limits violation.

1. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 2. Lando Norris McLaren 3. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 4. Oscar Piastri McLaren 5. Max Verstappen Red Bull 6. George Russell Mercedes 7. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 8. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 9. Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 10. Oliver Bearman Haas 11. Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls 12. Lance Stroll Aston Martin 13. Carlos Sainz Williams 14. Alex Albon Williams 15. Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber 16. Jack Doohan Alpine 17. Pierre Gasly Alpine 18. Esteban Ocon Haas 19. Nico Hulkenberg Sauber 20. Liam Lawson Red Bull

