2025 Chinese Grand Prix – Sprint Qualifying F1 results (Shanghai)
Here are the complete results from the Sprint Qualifying session at the Shanghai International Circuit for the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix.
SQ1:
The 12-minute SQ1 session saw the drivers peel out on the medium tyre compound, the mandatory choice as set by the regulations for a Sprint weekend.
With near-perfect driving conditions under a hot and sticky sun, the drivers appeared to be enjoying the new tarmac surface as the first times of the session were set.
Lewis Hamilton set the early benchmark after the first runs for most of the frontrunners, before Oscar Piastri demolished that lap to go half a second clear of everyone before Fernando Alonso popped his Aston Martin into second, 0.398 down on Piastri.
On the final runs, Norris overcame Piastri’s time, but it was Hamilton who stunned as he went quickest of all ahead of Norris, while Charles Leclerc underlined Ferrari’s potential by slotting into third ahead of Piastri.
At the other end of the grid, Alpine was knocked out in 16th and 17th as Jack Doohan finished just ahead of Pierre Gasly, while Esteban Ocon was in 18th ahead of Nico Hulkenberg’s Sauber. Liam Lawson brought up the rear of the field in his Red Bull, having struggled with his tyres and also encountering a track limits violation.
- 1. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari
- 2. Lando Norris McLaren
- 3. Charles Leclerc Ferrari
- 4. Oscar Piastri McLaren
- 5. Max Verstappen Red Bull
- 6. George Russell Mercedes
- 7. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
- 8. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin
- 9. Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls
- 10. Oliver Bearman Haas
- 11. Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls
- 12. Lance Stroll Aston Martin
- 13. Carlos Sainz Williams
- 14. Alex Albon Williams
- 15. Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber
- 16. Jack Doohan Alpine
- 17. Pierre Gasly Alpine
- 18. Esteban Ocon Haas
- 19. Nico Hulkenberg Sauber
- 20. Liam Lawson Red Bull
