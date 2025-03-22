2025 Chinese Grand Prix – Sprint race F1 results (Shanghai)

Lewis Hamilton has claimed his first victory as a Ferrari driver, the Briton taking the Sprint win at the Chinese Grand Prix weekend.

Hamilton took the chequered flag in the 19-lap race ahead of Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen.

Chinese Grand Prix Sprint: Lewis Hamilton wins

Starting from pole position, Hamilton spent the first 10 laps with Verstappen all over his rear wing, the 2021 title protagonists playing a game of back-and-forth in the DRS range.

But having managed his tyres, Hamilton was able to break Verstappen’s challenge while the Dutchman tyres went off and opened the door for Piastri to attack.

The McLaren driver did so on lap 15, overtaking Verstappen into the hairpin, but by then it was all Hamilton as the Ferrari driver pulled away to win by almost seven seconds.

George Russell held off a late-charging Charles Leclerc to finish fourth while Yuki Tsunoda managed to stay ahead of the second Mercedes of Kimi Antonelli.

Lando Norris, who touched the dirt on the opening lap and lost positions, recovered to finish eighth, scoring a single point.

As such he remains P1 in the Drivers’ Championship, two points ahead of Verstappen.

Chinese GP Sprint Result

1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari

2 Oscar Piastri McLaren +6.889

3 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +9.804

4 George Russell Mercedes +11.592

5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +12.190

6 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls +22.288

7 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +23.038

8 Lando Norris McLaren +23.471

9 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +24.916

10 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +38.218

11 Alexander Albon Williams +39.292

12 Pierre Gasly Alpine +39.649

13 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +42.400

14 Liam Lawson Red Bull Racing +44.904

15 Oliver Bearman Haas F1 Team +45.649

16 Esteban Ocon Haas F1 Team +46.182

17 Carlos Sainz Williams +51.376

18 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +53.940

19 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +56.682

20 Jack Doohan Alpine +60.048

