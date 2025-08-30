2025 Dutch Grand Prix – Qualifying F1 results (Zandvoort)
Here are the complete F1 results from qualifying at the Dutch Grand Prix, the 15th round of the F1 2025 season at the Zandvoort circuit.
Qualifying is underway at the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.
What are the F1 results from qualifying at the Dutch Grand Prix?
This article will be updated throughout the session as the F1 results come in across Q1, Q2 and Q3.
Dutch Grand Prix qualifying 2025: Q1 results
1 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:09.338
2 Lando Norris McLaren +0.131
3 George Russell Mercedes +0.338
4 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.358
5 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.441
6 Alexander Albon Williams +0.454
7 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.507
8 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.556
9 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.562
10 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.568
11 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.612
12 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.616
13 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.628
14 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.642
15 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +0.699
16 Franco Colapinto Alpine +0.766
17 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +0.857
18 Esteban Ocon Haas +0.859
19 Oliver Bearman Haas +0.924
20 Lance Stroll Aston Martin No time
Dutch Grand Prix qualifying 2025: Q2 results
TBC
Dutch Grand Prix qualifying 2025: Q3 results
TBC
